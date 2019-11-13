iOS Apple Android Huawei Xiaomi

The iPhone 11 series returned Apple to growth in China last quarter

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 13, 2019, 11:14 AM
The iPhone 11 series returned Apple to growth in China last quarter
Apple has been having a tough time in China since late last year but one new report suggests the recently released iPhone 11 series may have finally stopped the brand’s long period of negative growth.

The iPhone 11's early release saved Apple in China last quarter


According to the data gathered by IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, smartphone brands shipped a combined total of 98.9 million smartphones across the third quarter of 2019, down 3.6% from the 102.6 million units that were sold twelve months earlier. 

Apple, as expected, continued to trail behind the competition in fifth place. But to much surprise, the Silicon Valley-based company was one of only two companies to report annual growth and managed to close the gap a little between itself and closest rival Xiaomi.

IDC’s data indicates the company shipped around 8.1 million iPhone units between early July and late September. This figure represents year-on-year growth of 5.6% – Apple sold 7.6 million units a year ago – and can be attributed to the company’s new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro devices which pair “competitive pricing” with “notable improvements in camera and battery life.”

As the market research firm notes, though, Apple’s third quarter results were significantly boosted by the decision to launch the budget flagship in September rather than October like last year’s iPhone XR. Therefore, the true impact of the iPhone 11 series will likely be felt this quarter. Apple itself hasn’t commented on the lineup’s performance in China but it recently revealed that the situation is improving. Therefore, a second consecutive quarter of growth could be possible.

Huawei's performance was simply outstanding in Q3 2019


On the opposite end of the charts was Huawei, which led the entire market with an incredible 41.5 million shipments. The brand sold just 25.2 million devices a year earlier, meaning it experienced explosive growth of 64.6% during the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, the results boosted the company’s market share from 24.6% to 42%. 

The majority of Huawei’s shipments came from cheaper Nova, Enjoy, and Honor-branded smartphones but it turns out Mate and P-series phones were also popular among Chinese consumers.

IDC didn’t provide any performance forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2019 but Huawei is largely expected to receive a strong boost thanks to the nearing holiday shopping season. If large enough, the company’s market share could cross the 50% mark in China for the first time ever.

Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi all felt the heat from Huawei


Filling in the gaps between Huawei and Apple were Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi respectively. These brands all experienced noticeably sales drops throughout the quarter and continued to face challenges in light of Huawei’s outstanding performance.

Second-place Vivo continued to focus heavily on smartphones priced between $150 and $400 although it saw success with its first competitively priced 5G device. The brand held a market share of 18.3% last quarter thanks to shipments of 18.1 million units, down 18.9% from the 22.3 million smartphones it sold in Q3 2018.

Following in third place was Oppo, which spent most of the quarter establishing its new Reno smartphone series and shipping low-end A-branded phones. The company’s sales totaled 16.4 million units, a drop of 21.7% from 21 million a year earlier.

Sitting just ahead of Apple was Xiaomi. Chinese consumers purchased 9.7 million phones from the company during the July-September quarter which, while impressive, is down a massive 30.5% year-on-year from 14 million units.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

sgodsell
Reply

1. sgodsell

Posts: 7521; Member since: Mar 16, 2013

In other words Apple has 8.2% market share in China for the last quarter.

posted on yesterday, 12:11 PM

RevolutionA
Reply

2. RevolutionA

Posts: 404; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

Jealousy at peaks

posted on yesterday, 3:11 PM

mackan84
Reply

5. mackan84

Posts: 611; Member since: Feb 13, 2014

@Sgodsell pretend for a second you’re Apple. Do you worry about 8.2% of China or celebrate 8.1 million iPhones at an ASP of around $500-600 dollars? Just curious as apples numbers seems important to you.

posted on yesterday, 5:11 PM

meanestgenius
Reply

4. meanestgenius

Posts: 22396; Member since: May 28, 2014

Huawei is currently crushing the completion in its home country. Competitively priced, well spec’d smartphones with awesome cameras (as far as the Mate and P series go for the latter) can be attributed to the great sales. I simply do not see this changing in the foreseeable future in China. Kudos, Huawei.

posted on yesterday, 3:23 PM

strawberry
Reply

6. strawberry

Posts: 117; Member since: Feb 20, 2019

where is samsung in china? thought they sold out galaxy Fold?

posted on 2 hours ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
smartphone-colors-design-insights-motorola-executive-interview
How do you design a phone? Motorola's VP of Design gives us a peek behind the scenes

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Dish-might-drop-over-2-million-low-income-customers-after-Boost-acquisition
Dish will reportedly drop 2.5 million low income customers after buying Boost Mobile
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.