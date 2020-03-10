Apple might soon let you unsend iMessages
But that's not all: it seems iMessage could score even more features. In particular, a "/me" command is reportedly being tested. It would allow you to share custom status updates inside the chat thread, which is similar to what Skype and Slack allow you to do. There would also be typing indicators for group chats, which is becoming a common trope of most messaging clients, especially ones with desktop clients. You will seemingly be able to mark the last message in a conversation as "unread" even after opening it.
All of these point out that Apple is very likely preparing to improve the Messages app with a slew of features that will make it a direct competitor to Slack and Skype, two predominantly work-oriented messaging services. Most of these will most likely make it to the Mac version of Messages as well, allowing Apple to take on Slack and Skype on the desktop as well.
When will these features be released, if at all? Supposedly, at the next WWDC developer summit, provided that it doesn't get canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak that's sweeping around. And that one could be the least of Apple's problems right now.
However, evidence of cross-platform support is still nowhere to be seen, but let's be honest - it might never happen.
