US Apple stores remain open amid coronavirus outbreak, but employees can get unlimited sick leave

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Apple retail stores in the US are to remain open, but over the next months, they may seem less crowded than usual. The company is taking steps to protect its customers and workers by giving unlimited sick leave to its employees experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, 9to5Mac reported
. Furthermore, a variety of safety measures are in effect at Apple stores, ranging from more frequent disinfection of demo units to installing additional sanitizing stations in retail stores.
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook encouraged employees in Cupertino to work from home if they can. Apple also sent care packages
to its workers in Hubei and Wenzhou, including food items, hand sanitizers, face masks, a thermometer, and a 10.2-inch iPad. Last month, the fear of the COVID-19 virus forced all 42 Apple stores in China to close for a period of time, with 29 of them now open only for 8 hours per day. This contributed to a serious plunge in iPhone sales
in the country, with 494,000 units sold compared to the 1.27 million from February 2019.
The coronavirus threat can affect not just retail stores but also Apple’s planned major events. The expected March 31 event can be delayed, or the company can opt for a digital launch of the rumored iPhone 9 and the new iPad Pro
models. The situation is changing on a day-to-day basis, and new policies can take place in case of any negative development.
