Apple

US Apple stores remain open amid coronavirus outbreak, but employees can get unlimited sick leave

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 10, 2020, 4:19 AM
US Apple stores remain open amid coronavirus outbreak, but employees can get unlimited sick leave
Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Apple retail stores in the US are to remain open, but over the next months, they may seem less crowded than usual. The company is taking steps to protect its customers and workers by giving unlimited sick leave to its employees experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, 9to5Mac reported. Furthermore, a variety of safety measures are in effect at Apple stores, ranging from more frequent disinfection of demo units to installing additional sanitizing stations in retail stores.

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook encouraged employees in Cupertino to work from home if they can. Apple also sent care packages to its workers in Hubei and Wenzhou, including food items, hand sanitizers, face masks, a thermometer, and a 10.2-inch iPad. Last month, the fear of the COVID-19 virus forced all 42 Apple stores in China to close for a period of time, with 29 of them now open only for 8 hours per day. This contributed to a serious plunge in iPhone sales in the country, with 494,000 units sold compared to the 1.27 million from February 2019.

The coronavirus threat can affect not just retail stores but also Apple’s planned major events. The expected March 31 event can be delayed, or the company can opt for a digital launch of the rumored iPhone 9 and the new iPad Pro models. The situation is changing on a day-to-day basis, and new policies can take place in case of any negative development.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless