Apple gives developers a new way to stop you from cancelling your subscriptions

That way users will always have a prominent “Cancel Subscription” button, as well as the “Confirm Cancellation” and “Don’t Cancel” options, which are currently available.Apple’s new API applies to the Apple In-App Purchase system subscriptions. They’re listed system-wide on the Subscriptions page in the Settings app. Not all developers use that system, and many big companies prefer to avoid the system and the 30% cut Apple asks for.The API is a pre-release feature, and developers must register their interest to use it. However, Apple will likely open this to all apps with subscriptions in the future.If there’s a surprise in this announcement, it’s that it took Apple so long to make such features available to developers. Retention offers are something many subscription-based businesses already use to keep their customers subscribed. Apple has always made it easy for users to cancel a subscription, so having an option to make them reconsider might be a welcome change for developers.Often those retention offers come with discounts, so that could be a welcome change for users, too. After all, cancelling a subscription means you already know the service, so keeping it around at a better price might be a better outcome than cancelling it altogether.