Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple decides to scrap iPhone subscription plan before it ever launched

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
The iPhone 16 family: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max pose for the image.
The last time we checked in on Apple's plan to create a subscription service for new iPhone models it was early last year and at the time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was still working on the plan which he said would be launched "eventually." Fast forward to today and Gurman had something completely new to say about the iPhone subscription plan that Apple was still working on.

Citing people familiar with the plans, Gurman says that Apple has stopped work on developing the iPhone subscription service. The idea was to allow consumers to subscribe to the service and pay a monthly subscription fee that would allow them to receive a brand-new iPhone each year. The team that was working on the concept disbanded and was assigned to other projects that Apple is working on according to people in the know who asked to remain anonymous because the work was confidential.

While the project was still in development, it was overseen by the Apple Pay group. The latter team  earlier this year also closed an in-house "buy now, pay later" service that allowed shoppers to pay off purchases over several months. But now Apple is directing shoppers to use third-party installment plans instead.

When Bloomberg News first reported in 2022 about Apple's plan to launch an iPhone subscription service, Apple hoped to start it at the end of that year. But various issues including software bugs led Apple executives to push back the start of the service before it eventually decided to scrap it. The plan would have allowed customers buying an iPhone to have a monthly fee billed to the account used to pay for apps and subscription services. Each year, the customers would receive the latest iPhone model.

Apple already has an Upgrade Program that allows subscribers to get a new iPhone every year. | Image credit-Apple - Apple decides to scrap iPhone subscription plan before it ever launched
Apple already has an Upgrade Program that allows subscribers to get a new iPhone every year. | Image credit-Apple

The subscription service would have been handled in-house by Apple and the loans provided to buy iPhones would have been floated by the company. Testing it out earlier this year, Apple allowed members of its Apple Pay team to try it along with those working on App Store billing and Apple's online store. Apple already runs the iPhone Upgrade Program which divides the cost of an iPhone over two years. After making 12 monthly payments, subscribers can trade in their current iPhone for a new model.

Considering that the iPhone is Apple's most important product accounting for over half of the company's annual revenue, the tech giant hoped the subscription plan would increase sales of the device which would generate additional recurring monthly revenue. Increasing iPhone sales would lead to increasing purchases of Apple Services. With development of the iPhone subscription plan halted, Apple might start increasing how often it promotes the iPhone Upgrade Program.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless