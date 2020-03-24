Apple Apps Coronavirus

Apple compiles a positive, easygoing playlist on Apple Music

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 24, 2020, 9:32 AM
In the current concerning situation with public health, everyone can profit from a little bit of positivity. A lot of social media platforms are filled with coronavirus-related anxiety and the isolation in your home with the lockdown can be pretty discouraging at times as well. Apple, however, is now offering something positive on Apple Music, a playlist with upbeat and happy songs.

Engadget reports that the new playlist, generated by AI but with human editors adding songs to it as well, is launching globally today. It’s called the Get Up! Mix and is compiled with happy, positive music that could make you smile. The human moderators will update the playlist every week with new songs.

The new playlist will be found in the “For You” tab, once it’s available. Additionally, Apple provides some free books, if you would prefer to read, and you might as well want to check out the list of helpful apps for working from home, provided on the App Store. In addition to the Get Up! Mix, you can also listen to Home Office DJ, a similar playlist with easygoing songs, which can be found in the Browse section of the app.

