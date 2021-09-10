Google's latest phone teaches Apple an important lesson

Google's latest phone teaches Apple an important lesson2
Well, I think that it can and should learn a lot in one particular segment: budget phones.
See Apple has only one budget phone that it is currently selling: the iPhone SE. What the name of the phone conveniently skips though is the following: this is the iPhone SE (2020 edition). You don't need to look at the calendar to know that the year currently is 2021, and we're fast approaching 2022. Yes, the iPhone SE is as old as phones get in the smartphone world, and it's not due for a refresh anytime soon.
The budget iPhone SE was launched with zero enthusiasm, no event and only... a press release
From that point of view, a budget iPhone is really a gateway drug to the bigger Apple ecosystem, and not really all that important. Of course, that is what the situation looks from the point of view of the giant corporation that is Apple, and we, the consumers, are on the opposite end of this spectrum. Most consumers would love the existence of a great budget iPhone, even if they don't necessarily buy it. And the fact that we get only one such iPhone that is currently quite outdated is... well, disappointing for consumers!
Apple doesn't seem to even want to sell you a budget phone
But my point here is that despite the limited availability, Google is at least committed to upgrading its budget phones every year. The Pixel 5a is, in many ways, a modest upgrade. It has the exact same chip as the previous model and also the exact same uninspiring, bland design. But it has a monstrous battery and has added IP67 water protection. It brings a few other smaller improvements. It's an updated phone! And a pretty good one at that. (Hint: it beats the iPhone SE in almost every aspect)
So yes, the iPhone SE remains the only worthy budget option for iPhone seekers in 2021, despite its age. And that really is a sad state of affairs. Budget phones can and should be better, and in that regard Apple can only take a lesson from a company that seemingly knows a lot less about making phones, but it at least updates them every year.
