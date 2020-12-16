Apple brings the biggest update to Shazam since its acquisition







Users can now access past Shazams by sliding up from the main screen and in addition, the search tap now includes a card to access country and city charts. The overall design of the app has been fine tuned to feel more uniform with other Apple apps and services.



There are also enhancements when syncing Shazam with Apple Music or Spotify. Users can now sync Shazams with iCloud so they don’t need to worry about setting up Shazam on a new device. There are some changes to the Shazam website too - you can now use the site to identify songs after you give it permission to use your microphone.