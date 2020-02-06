Apple Watch takes on the Swiss watch industry with incredible sales in 2019

While it’s not surprising to hear that Apple’s wearable market is growing, a recent report from Strategy Analytics
shows us the increasing consumer demand for smartwatches. According to their research, Apple Watch
sales surpassed the entire Swiss watch industry for Apple’s fiscal 2020 first quarter which ended in December of 2019.
Even though Apple does not specifically announce the revenue coming from smartwatches, the Strategy Analytics report provides us with some interesting figures. According to the report, Apple has shipped 31 million Watches worldwide in 2019, and compared to the entire Swiss Watch industry (all Swiss watch brands combined), which has sold 21 million for the same year, we can get a grasp of how influential the Apple Watch has become these days.
The report also stipulates that while the older generation of consumers continues to show interest in analog watches, younger people tend to orient themselves towards the interesting features provided by a smartwatch. Apple has done its job remarkably well, appealing to younger consumers, drawn to innovative gadgets. In addition to that, traditional Swiss watches’ sales have declined by 13% since 2018, according to the report.
Apple has not only managed to outpower the Swiss Watch companies like Swatch, Tissot, Rolex and TAG Heuer, it is also showing noticeable progress in comparison to its own sales of Apple Watches since 2018. The estimated growth shown from the Strategy Analytics report for Apple Watch is 36% from 2018’s 22.5 million sales, which the report marks as a healthy growth rate.
What is your opinion, are you an Apple Watch fan or do you stick with the traditional analog watches?
