Apple Wearables

Apple Watch takes on the Swiss watch industry with incredible sales in 2019

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 06, 2020, 8:54 AM
Apple Watch takes on the Swiss watch industry with incredible sales in 2019
While it’s not surprising to hear that Apple’s wearable market is growing, a recent report from Strategy Analytics shows us the increasing consumer demand for smartwatches. According to their research, Apple Watch sales surpassed the entire Swiss watch industry for Apple’s fiscal 2020 first quarter which ended in December of 2019.

Even though Apple does not specifically announce the revenue coming from smartwatches, the Strategy Analytics report provides us with some interesting figures. According to the report, Apple has shipped 31 million Watches worldwide in 2019, and compared to the entire Swiss Watch industry (all Swiss watch brands combined), which has sold 21 million for the same year, we can get a grasp of how influential the Apple Watch has become these days.

The report also stipulates that while the older generation of consumers continues to show interest in analog watches, younger people tend to orient themselves towards the interesting features provided by a smartwatch. Apple has done its job remarkably well, appealing to younger consumers, drawn to innovative gadgets. In addition to that, traditional Swiss watches’ sales have declined by 13% since 2018, according to the report.

Apple has not only managed to outpower the Swiss Watch companies like Swatch, Tissot, Rolex and TAG Heuer, it is also showing noticeable progress in comparison to its own sales of Apple Watches since 2018. The estimated growth shown from the Strategy Analytics report for Apple Watch is 36% from 2018’s 22.5 million sales, which the report marks as a healthy growth rate.

What is your opinion, are you an Apple Watch fan or do you stick with the traditional analog watches?

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

whatev
Reply

2. whatev

Posts: 2456; Member since: Oct 28, 2015

I recently upgraded to the series 5 from the 3, I’m really happy with the watch, very beautiful with many useful features, it’s totally understandable the success that is having

posted on 30 min ago

nikhil23
Reply

1. nikhil23

Posts: 507; Member since: Dec 07, 2016

Yeah let's compare sales of ~300 watch to ~$1000+ watches

posted on 41 min ago

midan
Reply

3. midan

Posts: 3260; Member since: Oct 09, 2017

What you mean by that? Propably most of those sales are coming from lot cheaper watches? Also the real story here is this ” In addition to that, traditional Swiss watches’ sales have declined by 13% since 2018, according to the report.”

posted on 26 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless