Apple Watch can now monitor your cardio fitness

“Cardio fitness is increasingly recognized as a powerful predictor of overall health, and with today’s update to watchOS 7, we are making it even more accessible to more people,”

“Using its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings estimation of low cardio fitness levels from clinics directly to a user’s wrist, so people have more insight into how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity.”

“American Heart Association science associates low cardiorespiratory fitness levels with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality. The American Heart Association is focused on helping all people equitably achieve longer, healthier lives, and we believe that emerging technology solutions can empower individuals to manage their own health,”

said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association CEO.Apple Watch users will now be able to track their cardio fitness level and review whether it’s classified as high, above average, below average, or low, relative to people in their same age group and of the same sex, according to data from the Fitness Registry and Importance of Exercise National Database (FRIEND). If there are reasons for concern, people will receive notifications and guidance on improving their cardio fitness over time and having a conversation with their doctor.