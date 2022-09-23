Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available.
Two new Apple products have officially hit shelves worldwide. The devices in question are the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) wearable to date, and the second-generation AirPods Pro.
Apple has announced the beginning of their general availability via an official blog post on its Newsroom site. Both gadgets were unveiled alongside the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch 8 at the company’s Far Out event on September 7th.
The Apple Watch Ultra boasts a rather massive 49mm screen and a rugged titanium case with a new design. This wearable is definitely not for everyone, but it is certain to draw the attention of athletes and those that thrive in the outdoors.
The second-generation AirPods Pro are Apple’s most advanced earbuds ever and feature enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio and sophisticated Touch control. According to Apple, The AirPods Pro also introduce improvements to battery life and audio personalization.
The case itself has also seen a couple of upgrades. It now incorporates a speaker in order to allow users to easily locate it via the Find My app, and now includes a lanyard loop for maximum portability.
Both devices have rather steep price tags. The Apple Watch Ultra retails at $799, while the second-generation AirPods 2 cost $249.
And while the iPhone 14 (barring the iPhone 14 Plus), Apple Watch 8 and new Apple Watch SE have already reached consumers throughout the world, the Apple Watch Ultra and second-generation AirPods Pro are just arriving, somewhat late, to the party.
Apple claims that the Ultra can reach up to 36 hours of battery life, under normal use, and up to a whopping 60 hours, with the low-power mode enabled. The Action button is one of the highlights of the new device, with it being programmable so as to allow easy access to a plethora of useful features.
