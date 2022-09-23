 Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available. - PhoneArena
Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available.

Apple
2
Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available
Two new Apple products have officially hit shelves worldwide. The devices in question are the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) wearable to date, and the second-generation AirPods Pro.

Apple has announced the beginning of their general availability via an official blog post on its Newsroom site. Both gadgets were unveiled alongside the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch 8 at the company’s Far Out event on September 7th.

And while the iPhone 14 (barring the iPhone 14 Plus), Apple Watch 8 and new Apple Watch SE have already reached consumers throughout the world, the Apple Watch Ultra and second-generation AirPods Pro are just arriving, somewhat late, to the party.

The Apple Watch Ultra boasts a rather massive 49mm screen and a rugged titanium case with a new design. This wearable is definitely not for everyone, but it is certain to draw the attention of athletes and those that thrive in the outdoors.

Apple claims that the Ultra can reach up to 36 hours of battery life, under normal use, and up to a whopping 60 hours, with the low-power mode enabled. The Action button is one of the highlights of the new device, with it being programmable so as to allow easy access to a plethora of useful features.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are Apple’s most advanced earbuds ever and feature enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio and sophisticated Touch control. According to Apple, The AirPods Pro also introduce improvements to battery life and audio personalization.

The case itself has also seen a couple of upgrades. It now incorporates a speaker in order to allow users to easily locate it via the Find My app, and now includes a lanyard loop for maximum portability.

Both devices have rather steep price tags. The Apple Watch Ultra retails at $799, while the second-generation AirPods 2 cost $249.
Google's Pixel Tablet is moving one (small) step closer to its 2023 release with these specs in tow
'Top' Amazon deal brings the second-gen Echo Show 8 really close to its lowest price ever
4 big features phone brands are misleading you with: "Big screen, dual speakers, performance" and more
How to toggle the iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display wallpaper and its distracting colors
Google fully reveals the design of its upcoming Pixel Watch on video
Fitbit confirms Google accounts will soon be required for its wearables
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
