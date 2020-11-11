iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Apple Wearables

Apple quietly introduces three new colors for Apple Watch Solo Loop and Sport Band

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 11, 2020, 1:37 AM
Apple quietly introduces three new colors for Apple Watch Solo Loop and Sport Band
As Apple was introducing the new Macs in a special virtual event, the Apple Watch Solo Loop and Sport Band quietly got some update love with three new colors, reports 9to5Mac. These new colors were not mentioned during the company’s presentation on the new Macs but were just published on Apple’s website as new color options for the Apple Watch.

There are three new colors that you’ll be able to pick from for your Apple Watch Solo Loop and Sports Look. The first color is a bright orange one called Kumquat. It is joined by a Northern Blue color that looks like the new iPhone 12 Pro Pacific Blue color. The third new option is a dark purple color dubbed Plum.

You can either get the Solo Loop or the Sport Band with those three new colors. The other Apple Watch bands remain with the same colors that were introduced in October with the announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the affordable Apple Watch SE. It’s possible the new colors are a part of a winter color update; however, other accessories such as the MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series have not yet seen new colors.

