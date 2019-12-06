Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung iOS Apple Android

Apple, Samsung sued over phones that release excessive radiation

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 06, 2019, 3:37 PM
Apple, Samsung sued over phones that release excessive radiation
Back in August, the Chicago Tribune published the results of an investigation that showed RF radiation levels from four Apple iPhone 7 units it tested surpassing the legal limit. In addition, the investigation showed that this figure was more than twice the amount that Apple's testing came up with. This issue isn't limited to the iPhone; the Samsung Galaxy S8's test result was positively scary. The FCC limit on radiation is "1.6 watts per kilogram averaged over one gram of tissue." The amount of radiation generated by the Galaxy S8 from a distance of 2mm away was a shocking 8.22W/kg. This means that a Galaxy S8 user placing the phone in his shirt or pants pocket could expect to receive more radiation than recommended by the government.

At 2mm, most of the 11 phones tested by the paper exceeded the legal limit. But manufacturers were able to slide by thanks to a loophole. When the legal limits were being created in the 1990s, most people wore their phones on a belt loop 25mm away from their skin and so that distance became the standard for testing. And today, a press release issued by consumer-rights law firm FeganScott states that two separate class-action suits against Apple and Samsung are being consolidated into one suit that was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division. The legal action asks that the court order the defendants to pay for medical monitoring and an unspecified damages amount.

29% of American teens sleep with their phone in the bed with them


The suit was filed after the law firm hired an FCC-accredited lab which confirmed that the radio-frequency (RF) radiation from popular Apple and Samsung phones exceeded legal limits when the devices were used following the manufacturers' directions. The managing partner of FeganScot, Beth Fegan, is the attorney of record. She says that phone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung need to take responsibility for misleading consumers about the amount of RF radiation that is released by their handsets when they are close to their skin.

"Apple and Samsung smartphones have changed the way we live. Adults, teenagers, and children wake up to check their email or play games and do work or school exercises on their smartphones. They carry these devices in their pockets throughout the day and literally fall asleep with them in their beds," Fegan said. "The manufacturers told consumers this was safe, so we knew it was important to test the RF radiation exposure and see if this was true. It is not true. The independent results confirm that RF radiation levels are well over the federal exposure limit, sometimes exceeding it by 500 percent when phones are used in the way Apple and Samsung encourage us to. Consumers deserve to know the truth."


The press release noted that at a distance of 2mm, both the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 released RF radiation at twice the legal limit. At 0mm, the radiation emanated by the iPhone 8 was five times the legal limit while the Galaxy S8 released three times the legal limit at that distance. Other phones tested by the FCC-accredited lab included the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S10.

The reason for urgency in this matter is that research from Pew indicates that 96% of Americans own a cellphone and 81% sport a smartphone. Even more concerning, 29% of American teens sleep with their phones in the bed with them. "Smartphone owners across the country deserve to know that the RF radiation levels from smartphones when touching the skin or used close to the body may be unsafe," Beth Fegan noted. "The emails and calls from concerned consumers have increased as more research comes to light, and it is our goal to show that Apple and Samsung were aware of the alarmingly high radiation levels when their products arrived on the market."

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

Zrtsg
Reply

1. Zrtsg

Posts: 13; Member since: May 09, 2019

What about xiaomi, huawei and google?

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

5. User123456789

Posts: 1172; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

1+ too ...

posted on 7 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

2. MsPooks

Posts: 239; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Umm...so what harm was caused?

posted on 49 min ago

seantn4
Reply

3. seantn4

Posts: 59; Member since: Dec 11, 2018

Everything will kills us anyways. Gonna die doing what i love...using a phone lol

posted on 45 min ago

Plutonium239
Reply

4. Plutonium239

Posts: 1246; Member since: Mar 17, 2015

Radio frequency (rf) is non-ionizing radiation and cannot damage DNA. Rf does not cause cancer. There is no harm to the consumer from these cellphones.

posted on 19 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
In iPhone 12, a Touch ID and Face ID marriage of convenience
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
Apple-iPhone-2020-2021-plans
Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.