Apple Pencil 2 price back to all-time low, original Apple Pencil also sees a discount

If you are looking to buy a tablet, you cannot go wrong with one of Apple’s iPads. Admittedly, given how chaotic the lineup currently is, it is difficult to choose the best iPad for you. But there is one thing that all iPads models have in common: they all benefit from an Apple Pencil.

Just like any Apple product, the Cupertino company’s styluses tend to be on the expensive side. Luckily, Amazon has come to the rescue and has cut the prices of both the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and the Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th generation); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th generation), iPad Air (4th, and 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation)
$39 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st Generation)

Includes USB-C to Pencil Adapter / Compatible with iPad (6th, 7th, 8th 9th & 10th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation), iPad Pro 9.7 and 10.5-inch
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon
 

The latter is seeing a rather generous price cut of 30%, bringing it to the all-time-low price. The discount for the older model is more modest at 19%. Regardless, that is the best price for the original Apple Pencil since the addition of the USB-C to Lightning Port adapter.

You might be wondering - how are the two Apple Pencils different? Well, it goes without saying that the Apple Pencil 2 is superior, but the biggest disparity between the two is the method of charging. The original Apple Pencil requires a Lighting Port to charge, while its successor does so by attaching magnetically to your iPad.

This brings us to the most important part: the two Apple Pencils are compatible with very different iPad Models. This means that depending on which iPad model you own, you will be buying the corresponding Apple Pencil. A detailed overview is available above.

In general, all iPads from the mini, Air and Pro lineups released in the last four years are compatible only with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Entry-level iPads like the iPad (2021) and the new vanilla iPad (2022) work exclusively with the original Apple Pencil.

Both Apple Pencils are some of the best styluses you can get if you own an iPad. There are of course some very good cheap Apple Pencil alternatives, but if you are looking for the real deal, now is the time to buy.

