Apple discounts several Beats headphones for a limited time

Audiophiles rejoice, as Apple has just dropped prices for several Beats headphones. Customers who purchase any of these discounted headphones will save up to $70. We reckon it might not sound like a good deal, but some of these discounts are better than many Apple offered in the past.It's worth mentioning that a couple of other US retailers offer the same deals at the moment, so if you don't like buying your headphones directly from Apple, you can go ahead and get them from Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H Photo.You can find below some of the most interesting deals listed by Apple, but we encourage customers to visit the website for additional ones. Also, each pair of headphones comes in different color options:You probably have only a couple of days to grab any of the deals above, as Apple is likely to close the sale after the weekend. Perhaps the other retailers will keep the discounts for a while longer, but there's no way to tell for sure.