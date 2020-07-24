Apple discounts several Beats headphones for a limited time
You can find below some of the most interesting deals listed by Apple, but we encourage customers to visit the website for additional ones. Also, each pair of headphones comes in different color options:
- Apple Powerbeats - $130 ($20 off)
- Apple Powerbeats Pro - $200 ($50 off)
- Apple Beats Solo Pro - $230 ($70 off)
You probably have only a couple of days to grab any of the deals above, as Apple is likely to close the sale after the weekend. Perhaps the other retailers will keep the discounts for a while longer, but there's no way to tell for sure.