Anker's Black Friday deals land. Get a pair of headphones, or a power bank at a nice discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Anker is well-known for offering some of the best tech gadgets on the market, at a very reasonable price. The company’s wide range of speakers, headphones, batteries and chargers are staples when it comes to cost-to-value balance.
Well, guess what - Black Friday is on the horizon and the closer it gets, the lower the prices go. Anker is no exception. The company has already launched its selection of Black Friday deals and we think some of them are quite the bargain.
Anker’s headphones might not be as flashy as, say, a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, but they are just as functional. One of the company’s most refined earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are at a $70 discount, bringing them down to just $99.99. The latter offer personalized noise cancellation and up to 32 hours of audio playback.
If you want to pay even less, the Liberty Air 2 Pro are 25% off and are available for as little as $59.99. They also offer noise cancellation, but have a somewhat lower battery life (Anker still claims 26 hours of audio playback).
Lastly, if you prefer over-ear headphones, there is another great option from Anker. The Space Q45 offers up to 98% noise cancellation and has an “ultra-long” 50-hour battery life. The headphones are currently $129.99, $20 off their normal price.
If headphones are not in your cup of tea, you could instead take a look at Anker’s extensive range of power banks. Many of them are leaders in the product category and are even more affordable than usual now.
Our personal favorite, the Anker 533 Wireless Power Bank, is 20% off and now costs just $39.99. It comes in at 10,000mAh and supports 10W wireless charging, in addition to 18 W USB-C quick charging.
If you are looking for something more simplistic, the Anker 511 is an ultra-compact 5,000mAh power bank that you can easily take everywhere. It can power an iPhone 13 Pro in less than one and a half hours via fast-charging and is now available at a 25% discount, for just $29.99.
Lastly, if you are looking for a “jack of all trades option” option, the Anker 521 Power Bank is a nice 2-in-1 hybrid charger, allowing you to get a 5,000mAh power bank and a 45W wall charger all in one package.
Anker Headphones
Anker Power Banks
