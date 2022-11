Anker's Black Friday deals land. Get a pair of headphones, or a power bank at a nice discount

Anker Headphones

Anker Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, Personalized Noise Cancelling Fusion Comfort Fit, Up to 32 Hours of Playtime $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at Soundcore

Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro Pure Sound via Targeted Active Noise Cancelling, Up to 26 Hours of Play $15 off (25%) $44 99 $59 99 Buy at Soundcore



Lastly, if you prefer over-ear headphones, there is another great option from Anker. The Space Q45 offers up to 98% noise cancellation and has an “ultra-long” 50-hour battery life. The headphones are currently $129.99, $20 off their normal price.



Anker Space Q45 All-New Noise Cancelling Headphones with 50-Hour Playtime $20 off (13%) $129 99 $149 99 Buy at Soundcore Lastly, if you prefer over-ear headphones, there is another great option from Anker. The Space Q45 offers up to 98% noise cancellation and has an “ultra-long” 50-hour battery life. The headphones are currently $129.99, $20 off their normal price.



Anker Power Banks

If headphones are not in your cup of tea, you could instead take a look at Anker’s extensive range of power banks. Many of them are leaders in the product category and are even more affordable than usual now.



Our personal favorite, the Anker 533 Wireless Power Bank, is 20% off and now costs just $39.99. It comes in at 10,000mAh and supports 10W wireless charging, in addition to 18 W USB-C quick charging.





Anker 533 Wireless Power Bank Anker Wireless Power Bank 10,000mAh, PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger with Qi-Certified 10W Wireless Charging and 18W USB-C Quick Charge for iPhone 12,Mini, Pro, iPad, AirPods, and More $10 off (20%) $39 99 $49 99 Buy at Anker



If you are looking for something more simplistic, the Anker 511 is an ultra-compact 5,000mAh power bank that you can easily take everywhere. It can power an



Anker 511 Power Bank Ultra-Compact, 5,000mAh, cuboid-shaped portable charger with a built-in foldable plug. $10 off (25%) $29 99 $39 99 Buy at Anker



Lastly, if you are looking for a “jack of all trades option” option, the Anker 521 Power Bank is a nice 2-in-1 hybrid charger, allowing you to get a 5,000mAh power bank and a 45W wall charger all in one package. If you are looking for something more simplistic, the Anker 511 is an ultra-compact 5,000mAh power bank that you can easily take everywhere. It can power an iPhone 13 Pro in less than one and a half hours via fast-charging and is now available at a 25% discount, for just $29.99.Lastly, if you are looking for a “jack of all trades option” option, the Anker 521 Power Bank is a nice 2-in-1 hybrid charger, allowing you to get a 5,000mAh power bank and a 45W wall charger all in one package.





Anker 521 Power Bank 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger, 5,000mAh power bank, 45W wall charger $18 off (25%) $52 49 $69 99 Buy at Anker

Anker is well-known for offering some of the best tech gadgets on the market, at a very reasonable price. The company’s wide range of speakers, headphones, batteries and chargers are staples when it comes to cost-to-value balance.Well, guess what - Black Friday is on the horizon and the closer it gets, the lower the prices go. Anker is no exception. The company has already launched its selection of Black Friday deals and we think some of them are quite the bargain.Anker’s headphones might not be as flashy as, say, a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 , but they are just as functional. One of the company’s most refined earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are at a $70 discount, bringing them down to just $99.99. The latter offer personalized noise cancellation and up to 32 hours of audio playback.If you want to pay even less, the Liberty Air 2 Pro are 25% off and are available for as little as $59.99. They also offer noise cancellation, but have a somewhat lower battery life (Anker still claims 26 hours of audio playback).