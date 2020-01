Android Auto update adds option to disable notification sounds

Although the update was released last week, it appears that a wider rollout is happening right now, so everyone should see the new app in the This time, however, Google opted for a toggle, so it's now much easier to completely disable sounds from notifications whenever you want to focus on driving. The problem is this option does exactly what it says, it disables the sounds, so you will still get notifications on the screen. Not only that, but some users report that notifications will remain on the screen until you manually dismiss them.Although the update was released last week, it appears that a wider rollout is happening right now, so everyone should see the new app in the Google Play Store in the next couple of days.

Google has been trying to fix and improve Android Auto for years, but there's still a lot of features missing or not working as intended. The latest Android Auto app update doesn't fix anything but adds a new feature that should have been there a long time ago.A new option added after the latest update lets Android Auto users disable notification sounds while they're driving. Spotted by a Reddit user , the option to disable notification sound is not really new, as Google added and removed the feature a few times before.