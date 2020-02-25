Could Android 11 be restricting navigation bar customizing apps?
Apparently, in order for most of those apps to work correctly, they rely on a command called “wm overscan” on the backend. The overscan command hides the navigation bar, so an app can implement a new one.
However, some tech savvy users have tested the command, executing it on the Android Debug Bridge (a command-line interface that runs on a developer machine to execute a command on an Android device) on the new Android 11 and received an error message: “unknown command: overscan”.
Unfortunately, we still do not have any information whether this is a bug in the new Android 11 or whether it is an intentional restriction on Android’s customizability. Access to the reported bug on Google’s Issue Tracker is restricted at the moment.
