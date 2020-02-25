Android Apps Google

Could Android 11 be restricting navigation bar customizing apps?

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 25, 2020, 8:30 AM
Could Android 11 be restricting navigation bar customizing apps?
Android 11 is now in developer preview, not distributed yet to the general public, but we are already getting some reports on issues it might be presenting. Android Police has drawn our attention to a Reddit thread in which some users complain about Android 11’s incapability to run navigation bar modifying apps.

The apps in question either don’t start, force close or crash. Such apps have been used to customize Android’s navigation bar and gestures.

Apparently, in order for most of those apps to work correctly, they rely on a command called “wm overscan” on the backend. The overscan command hides the navigation bar, so an app can implement a new one.

However, some tech savvy users have tested the command, executing it on the Android Debug Bridge (a command-line interface that runs on a developer machine to execute a command on an Android device) on the new Android 11 and received an error message: “unknown command: overscan”.

Unfortunately, we still do not have any information whether this is a bug in the new Android 11 or whether it is an intentional restriction on Android’s customizability. Access to the reported bug on Google’s Issue Tracker is restricted at the moment.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless