Analyst claims under-display Face ID pushed back to 2025
There is no denying that the biggest highlight of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, some of the best phones to buy in 2023, is the new cutout design. After 5 years of notched iPhones, Apple finally decided to switch things up a bit and the static peninsula gave way to the Dynamic Island.
Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and the latter is no different. A number of reports have indicated that the Dynamic Island could be one of the most transient iPhone design elements of all time. Apple is reportedly working on under-display Face ID and the technology will arrive sooner rather than later.
It seems we will have to wait a while in order to find out. In all likelihood, under-display Face ID will first debut on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (or possibly even solely on the iPhone 16 Ultra). Only later on will the technology be adopted by Apple’s less-premium iPhones.
Now, however, prominent display industry insider Ross Young has claimed in a tweet that under-display Face ID could be pushed back to 2025. Earlier rumors pointed to the technology making its debut as soon as 2024. This information was first covered by MacRumors in a dedicated article.
Under panel Face ID is now expected to be pushed at least a year to 2025 or later due to sensor issues.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 9, 2023
For reference, the Dynamic Island is a feature that is, according to Apple, a seamless blend of hardware and software. The former is composed of the two cutouts for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera respectively, while it is iOS that merges the two together and builds upon them in order to facilitate the additional functionality.
Naturally, with the debut of under-display Face ID sensors, the majority of the Dynamic Island will sink below the display, as the selfie camera requires a much smaller cutout to operate. It will be interesting to see whether Apple will preserve the software aspect of the Dynamic Island after that happens.
