America dominates the 2019 market in chip manufacturing

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 19, 2020, 9:09 AM
Chip manufacturers play a major role in the mobile tech industry and now Digitimes is sharing with us information about who won the gold medal for sales in 2019. According to sources, the biggest part of the chip market was occupied by companies with headquarters in the United States.

US companies, such as Qualcomm and Broadcom, dominated the market and took a total of 55% of the chip manufacturing sales, followed by South-Korea-based companies, which took 21%. Additionally, Taiwan-based firms, like MediaTek, which rely heavily on designing chips without owning facilities for manufacturing (known as fabless semiconductor companies), have claimed a total 6% of the total sales (for all types of semiconductor firms).

Unfortunately, South Korea and Japan had weaker performance on the aforementioned market segment - of fableless chip production - which was dominated by companies based in Taiwan and China. However, American firms balanced all types of manufacturing and designing of chips and therefore successfully dominated the market.

Digitimes’ report also mentions a drop by 32% in chip sales by companies based in South Korea, such as Samsung and SK Hynix, due to the weaker demand for memory chips in 2019. Unfortunately, we do not know how the market will turn out for the year 2020, given the concerning public health situation that is dominating it at the moment.

