America dominates the 2019 market in chip manufacturing
Unfortunately, South Korea and Japan had weaker performance on the aforementioned market segment - of fableless chip production - which was dominated by companies based in Taiwan and China. However, American firms balanced all types of manufacturing and designing of chips and therefore successfully dominated the market.
Digitimes’ report also mentions a drop by 32% in chip sales by companies based in South Korea, such as Samsung and SK Hynix, due to the weaker demand for memory chips in 2019. Unfortunately, we do not know how the market will turn out for the year 2020, given the concerning public health situation that is dominating it at the moment.