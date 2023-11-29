Amazon unwraps terrific post-Cyber Monday Galaxy Tab S9 deal

They say there is a right time for everything but we (by we I mean me) are a bit unconventional here and believe your right time is not everyone else's right time. So if you are beating yourself up over missing the peak deals weekend, your procrastination is going to help you save money as Amazon has shaved an unprecedented amount off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9





Released not so long ago in August, the Galaxy Tab S9 is an incredibly Released not so long ago in August, theis an incredibly well-equipped slate with high-end features. While the Apple iPad Pro is still stuck with LCD displays, the Tab S9 has an 11-inch 120Hz OLED panel.





Galaxy Tab S9 8GB 128GB 11.inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $78 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 12GB 256GB 11.inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $129 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is both powerful and power-efficient. It switches between apps without any delay and has plenty of speed for multitasking.





The tablet is not held back by Samsung in any way, making it ideal for productivity work. You can use two apps side by side with another opened as a floating window. For more serious work, there's the DeX-mode for a desktop-like interface.





The Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a free stylus, which you can use for signing documents or sketching. The tablet also has a microSD slot for adding more space. Unlike, the iPad Pro, it also offers IP68 dust and water resistance.





It packs a hefty 8,400mAh battery and will easily last you all day. It supports 45W fast charging.





The 8GB/128GB Galaxy Tab S9 costs $799.99 but Amazon has knocked its price down by $77.66. That's the biggest discount the tablet has seen since its release. If you want more built-in storage and more RAM, the 12GB/256GB Tab S9 has also crashed to its lowest price. It usually retails for $919.99 but at the moment, you can save $128 on it right now.





Go for the Tab S9 if you need a powerful tablet with long battery life for web browsing, using apps, gaming, and editing work.