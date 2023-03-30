Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad

Buying budget devices makes more sense now than ever before. Technological advancements mean that features that were once exclusive to pricey gadgets can now be found in entry-level devices. If you are looking for a tablet but don't want to spend a ton of money, Apple's cheapest iPad is even more affordable than usual.





The 2021 iPad has a 10.2 inches LCD screen and it's very portable. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip. The chipset was introduced with the iPhone 11, which had a base price of $699 at launch. So, even though it's not as fast as Apple's more expensive tablets, it's powered by a chip that was considered high-end not too long ago and performance is more than capable for casual tablet users.





64GB 2021 iPad 10.2 inches LCD screen | Apple A13 Bionic | 8MP main camera | 12MP front facing camera | 3.5mm headphone jack | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life $60 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





It's no slouch when it comes to productivity work either and becomes a capable productivity partner when needed, as long as the task at hand is not demanding and resource intensive. You can even attach a keyboard to it to transform it into a laptop and get more out of it.





The slate offers a battery life of up to 10 hours so it should last you all day. It also has a headphone jack so you won't have to buy wireless earbuds.





It comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera and they are both fine by tablet standards. Besides, you are probably not going to use the cameras all that much. It features an accurate and responsive fingerprint sensor for user authentication.





The 64GB iPad retails for $269 and right now, Amazon has it on sale for $60 off. That's a discount of nearly 20 percent on a device that was already very affordable. Grab it today if you need a no-frills tablet with a long lifespan, smooth performance, and access to tons of well-optimized apps.