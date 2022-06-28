Amazon once again comes out with an awesome sale on Anker chargers
Anker is one of the household names in the charging accessories market and some of its best charging bricks, portable batteries, and wireless charging stands are currently going for up to a 35% discount on Amazon.
If the news of discounted Anker products has made your ears perk up, you might want to act quickly, as some of the products are on a one-day-only discount. Other offers, like the Anker PowerPort III, for example, are only available for Amazon Prime members.
Both chargers can juice up even a MacBook Air and phone at top speed. They are made using GaN technology, which is how Anker has managed to make them so compact. Besides the higher maximum energy output, the 40W Anker Nano Pro also comes with one extra USB-C port for charging another device at the same time.
Another top deal that is noteworthy is the Anker 544 Wireless charger — a 4-in-1 stand that you can use to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. You can even juice up a fourth device via a cable. Keep in mind that it doesn’t come with MagSafe-style magnetic alignment and therefore is not able to charge the iPhone 13 and 12 series magnetically.
There are also a few Prime-exclusive deals that might interest you like the Anker 12W iPhone car charger that is 20% off, the 18W Powerport+ 1 Wall Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 going for 17% off, or the 20W Anker PowerPort III USB-C charging brick with a 27% discount.
Make sure to check if the product you like is a one-day-deal or not, so you don’t miss out on one of these great offers.
The good news is that two of the most popular chargers, the 30W Anker Nano II and 40W Anker Nano Pro, are down by 18% and 32% respectively, and you don’t even have to be a Prime member.
