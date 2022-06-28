Amazon once again comes out with an awesome sale on Anker chargers

Get the 30W Anker Nano II and 40W Anker Nano Pro right here!





40W Anker Nano Pro: get one of the best Anker chargers with a 32% discount! The 40W Anker Nano Pro comes with two USB-C ports and can output a maximum of 40W of energy. You can charge your MacBook Air at max speed, or two devices at 20W at the same time. All with one small and compact charger. $13 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Anker Nano II 30W: Get it for 18% less of its original price! The Anker Nano II 30W is all you need to charge your phone, tablet, or small laptop. And it can do all of that while being super tiny and portable. $6 off (18%) Buy at Amazon

Get the Anker 544 Wireless charger right here! Comes with a 60W charging brick.

Anker 544 Wireless charger: Hot deal! Save $26.17 on this awesome all-in-one Anker wireless charger! Can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and even one extra device via a cable simultaneously! It comes with a 60W Quick Charge power brick and a 5 ft cable. $26 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

Get even more great offers on Anker products right here!

12W Anker iPhone Car Charger: get it for 20% off its original price! PoweDrive 3ft long car charger for iPhone and iPad with a maximum output of 12W. $4 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Powerport+ 1: now with a 17% discount! Backwards-compatible with all versions of Qualcomm Quick Charge technology (1.0, 2.0 & 3.0). Also charges non–Quick Charge devices at up to 2.4A. $3 off (17%) Buy at Amazon 20W Anker PowerPort III: Get it with a 27% discount! Comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable and can charge an iPhone 13 series to 50% in less than half an hour. $7 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Anker is one of the household names in the charging accessories market and some of its best charging bricks, portable batteries, and wireless charging stands are currently going for up to a 35% discount on Amazon.If the news of discounted Anker products has made your ears perk up, you might want to act quickly, as some of the products are on a one-day-only discount. Other offers, like the Anker PowerPort III, for example, are only available for Amazon Prime members.The good news is that two of the most popular chargers, the 30W Anker Nano II and 40W Anker Nano Pro, are down by 18% and 32% respectively, and you don’t even have to be a Prime member.Both chargers can juice up even a MacBook Air and phone at top speed. They are made using GaN technology, which is how Anker has managed to make them so compact. Besides the higher maximum energy output, the 40W Anker Nano Pro also comes with one extra USB-C port for charging another device at the same time.Another top deal that is noteworthy is the Anker 544 Wireless charger — a 4-in-1 stand that you can use to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. You can even juice up a fourth device via a cable. Keep in mind that it doesn’t come with MagSafe-style magnetic alignment and therefore is not able to charge the iPhone 13 and 12 series magnetically.There are also a few Prime-exclusive deals that might interest you like the Anker 12W iPhone car charger that is 20% off, the 18W Powerport+ 1 Wall Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 going for 17% off, or the 20W Anker PowerPort III USB-C charging brick with a 27% discount.Make sure to check if the product you like is a one-day-deal or not, so you don’t miss out on one of these great offers.