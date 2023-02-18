Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon makes Moto G Play 2023 with multiday battery life even more wallet-friendly

Motorola Android Deals
Moto G Play 2023 with multiday battery life is ridiculously cheap right now
The best affordable phones offer a lot of features for a fraction of the price of expensive handsets and no one does budget phones better than Motorola. The Moto G Play 2023, which was released only recently, is already on sale. It's a great choice if you are on a budget and want a no-frills phone.

The Moto G Play 2023 has a large 6.5 inches screen and boasts a high refresh rate of 90Hz which makes for smooth navigation. 

Another standout feature is the beefy 5,000mAh battery which will easily make it through two days on a full charge. The phone ships with a charger, which is a biggie because most smartphone manufacturers expect you to pay for chargers these days.

The phone is underpinned by the Mediatek Helio G37 chipset and is adequately performant. It's decent at doing all classic phone stuff such as calling, texting, reading emails, and browsing the web. Sure, it sometimes takes a heartbeat longer than more expensive phones to accomplish tasks, but that's a minor complaint at this price point.

Moto G Play 2023

6.5 inches LCD 90Hz screen | Mediatek Helio G37 chipset | microSD slot | 3.5mm headphone jack | 16MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras | 5,000mAh battery
$20 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

The chip is mated with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the phone also has a microSD slot for adding more storage. There is also a headphone jack for wired earphones.

The phone has a triple camera system and churns out nice photos in sufficient light. The device will get three years of software support and is also water resistant.

With a sticker price of $169.99, the Moto G Play 2023 is already one of the cheapest phones around, and right now, it's even more affordable. Amazon has it on sale for $149.99 and this is the first discount it has seen since its release.

In short, if you want a cheap phone that does the bare minimum very well, you'll struggle to find anything better than the G Play 2023, especially at this price.

