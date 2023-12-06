Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

Amazon is selling professional-grade convertible Surface Pro 8 for $451 off

Microsoft Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is selling professional-grade convertible Surface Pro 8 for $450 off
There are only a few tablets that can work like a real computer when needed and none of them does the job as well as Microsoft's Surface Pro convertible devices. If you are in the market for a new high-end portable workstation, the Surface Pro 8 is 38 percent off on Amazon.

Combining good looks with good internals, the Surface Pro 8 has it all. It has a spacious 13-inch 120Hz screen and a sturdy kickstand for hands-free use. 

Surface Pro 8 8GB 256GB

Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 16 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack
$451 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

It runs on the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and has enough processing power for tackling demanding resource-intensive tasks and multitasking. Unlike the iPad Pro, it has a user upgradable SSD so you can add more space in the future. 

You also get more ports than you'd on other tablets, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Surface Connect port, and it even has a headphone jack for wired earphones.

It runs Windows, so if you need specialized software, as anyone might at any point in life, it's a better option than other top tablets of 2023.

Microsoft promises a battery life of up to 16 hours, which is long enough to make it through an entire day of work and recreation. 

The 8GB/256GB Surface Pro 8 has a retail price of $1,199.99 but you can save $451 on it right now. That's a massive discount, making this deal ideal for anyone who wants a premium tablet that can transform into a computer when needed. 

It might not be the latest model but then again, a similarly specced Surface Pro 9 would set you back $1,099.99. By getting the last-gen model, you can save several hundred dollars on a device that performs nearly as well as the Pro 9.

The deal will not be around forever so grab it if you want a tablet with smooth performance, desktop operating system, and fantastic battery life.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless