Amazon is selling professional-grade convertible Surface Pro 8 for $451 off

Combining good looks with good internals, the Surface Pro 8 has it all. It has a spacious 13-inch 120Hz screen and a sturdy kickstand for hands-free use.





Surface Pro 8 8GB 256GB Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 16 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack $451 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





It runs on the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and has enough processing power for tackling demanding resource-intensive tasks and multitasking. Unlike the iPad Pro, it has a user upgradable SSD so you can add more space in the future.





You also get more ports than you'd on other tablets, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Surface Connect port, and it even has a headphone jack for wired earphones.





It runs Windows, so if you need specialized software, as anyone might at any point in life, it's a better option than other top tablets of 2023.





Microsoft promises a battery life of up to 16 hours, which is long enough to make it through an entire day of work and recreation.





The 8GB/256GB Surface Pro 8 has a retail price of $1,199.99 but you can save $451 on it right now. That's a massive discount, making this deal ideal for anyone who wants a premium tablet that can transform into a computer when needed.





It might not be the latest model but then again, a similarly specced Surface Pro 9 would set you back $1,099.99. By getting the last-gen model, you can save several hundred dollars on a device that performs nearly as well as the Pro 9.





The deal will not be around forever so grab it if you want a tablet with smooth performance, desktop operating system, and fantastic battery life.