Amazon Echo Studio comes with a free Echo Show 5 in tow at Best Buy

The Echo Studio is among the most expensive smart speakers sold by Amazon, but it's not even close to Apple's HomePod. At $200, the Echo Studio offers a lot of options to those who choose to buy one, including support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee, as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa , Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, and Wink.If you have $200 to spend on a smart speaker, you might as well choose the Amazon Echo Studio , which now comes with a free Echo Show 5 in tow. Not only that, but Best Buy also offers a free Philips Hue smart bulb with the purchase of an Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker.Basically, you'll be getting free stuff worth more than $100 if you spend $200 for an Amazon Echo Studio during the promotion. To make the deal even more appealing, customers who buy any Amazon Echo devices can add a smart plug for just $10 (usually costs $25).If you're not willing to spend too much money on a smart speaker, there are certainly other options for you, such as the Amazon Echo 3rd Gen ($100) or the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen ($50). Also, Google has a couple of much cheaper options if you prefer Google Assistant over Amazon Alexa.