Amazon Echo Studio comes with a free Echo Show 5 in tow at Best Buy
Basically, you'll be getting free stuff worth more than $100 if you spend $200 for an Amazon Echo Studio during the promotion. To make the deal even more appealing, customers who buy any Amazon Echo devices can add a smart plug for just $10 (usually costs $25).
If you're not willing to spend too much money on a smart speaker, there are certainly other options for you, such as the Amazon Echo 3rd Gen ($100) or the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen ($50). Also, Google has a couple of much cheaper options if you prefer Google Assistant over Amazon Alexa.