How to check AirPods Pro battery level on Android phones

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 04, 2019, 8:10 AM
Did you know that you can use Apple's AirPods as well as the AirPods Pro not just with an iPhone, but also with most Android phones?

To pair them, just open the AirPods case and hold the button on the back until the light on the front starts blinking, then they should appear in the Bluetooth menu on your Android phone. Tap pair and you are all set.

But as you start using AirPods on Android you will notice one thing that is missing: information about how much battery you have left.

Luckily, there is an app that tells you all about it and it's completely free. The name of the app is AirBattery and you can download it for your phone at the link below:

Download AirBattery on the Google Play Store



AirBattery will tell you the charge for each AirPod as well as the AirPods charging case via a pop-up window that appears a few moments after you open the lid on the AirPods case. The charge level is not exact and will instead show in 10% increments (95%, 85%, 75%, etc).

We do recommend you go into the app and purchase the Pro version for just $1 dollar, so you get rid of the apps, plus you get the option to see AirPods battery level right in the notification shade which is very convenient.


