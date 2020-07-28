Adobe Photoshop gains major desktop feature on iPad

When Adobe launched Photoshop on the iPad
there were many important features missing, and although the developer promised to bring them later on, it didn't provide a roadmap. In the next months following its iPad release, Photoshop did get a handful of major features that are already available in the desktop version.
Today, it's getting another one called Refine Edge
Brush. It allows Photoshop users to refine the border area of otherwise hard to select areas, and then brush over soft areas to add fine details. For those unfamiliar with Photoshop, the procedure lets you make your pictures look more realistic when you wish to remove the background or a certain section from an image. More importantly, you can do that using an Apple Pencil
or your fingers.
According to Adobe
, since this is a major feature for Photoshop users, the company decided to assign some of its most senior engineerings to port it to the iPad. Apparently, the Refine Edge feature is “a key leap forward” for Photoshop users on the iPad, so make sure to update your app to take advantage of the new improvement.
In the same piece of news, Adobe announced that the most recent update will also add the option to rotate the canvas with a two-finger gesture. You can zoom in and out at the same time, as well as reset the rotation and zoom.
