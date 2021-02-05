Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Act fast: Get your Play Music data before Google deletes it later this month

Mariyan Slavov
Feb 05, 2021, 3:13 AM
The days of Google Play Music are numbered - quite literally! The writing was on the wall for the music service for quite some time, and Google issued another warning, reminding users that it will delete all Play Music data by February 24th, 2021. Google sent an email warning to some users, stating:

On 24 February 2021 we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library, with any uploads, purchases and anything you’ve added from Google Play Music. After this date, there will be no way to recover it


There’s still some time left, and you can either transfer all your data to YouTube Music (It’s free but a YouTube Premium subscription can also be purchased for $9.99 a month) or download it via Google Takeout.


Here’s what’s included in the transfer:
  • Google Play Music library, which includes:
  • Uploaded & purchased songs.
  • Playlists & many stations.
  • Albums & songs in your library.
  • Likes and dislikes (songs you’ve given a thumbs up or down).
  • Billing information for your subscription if you’re a current Google Play Music subscriber.

Google will also convert your Google Play Music subscription to the equivalent tier of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium (based on the level of benefits with your current subscription). It’s an unfortunate move from Google but not one that’s at all surprising. The company axed so many projects over the years that you have to always keep in mind that any Google products may face oblivion at one point.

