Act fast: Get your Play Music data before Google deletes it later this month

Here’s what’s included in the transfer:

Google Play Music library, which includes:

Uploaded & purchased songs.

Playlists & many stations.

Albums & songs in your library.

Likes and dislikes (songs you’ve given a thumbs up or down).

Billing information for your subscription if you’re a current Google Play Music subscriber.

Google will also convert your Google Play Music subscription to the equivalent tier of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium (based on the level of benefits with your current subscription). It’s an unfortunate move from Google but not one that’s at all surprising. The company axed so many projects over the years that you have to always keep in mind that any Google products may face oblivion at one point.