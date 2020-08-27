AT&T rolling out Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Android 10 update
What AT&T Galaxy Tab A 8.0 owners should keep in mind is that this is a fairly sizeable update that needs at least 1.2GB of storage. Also, you should be looking for firmware version T387AAUCU2CTH2 if you want to upgrade your tablet to Android 10.
It's worth mentioning that the Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 can be downloaded via Wi-Fi or AT&T's network. Although the update should not delete any data from your tablet, it's recommended to back up your media files to an SD card or computer prior to upgrading the software.