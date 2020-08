AT&T rolling out Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Android 10 update

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is the most recent device from Samsung to receive the long-awaited Android 10 update. After the international version of the tablet got updated to Android 10 almost two months ago, US carriers picked up the update and started their own rollouts just a few weeks ago.Verizon's Galaxy Tab A 8.0 received the update two weeks ago, while AT&T has just kicked off the rollout of its own Android 10 update for the affordable tablet. There's nothing new included in the update aside from the July security patch, at least that's what AT&T's official changelog reveals.What AT&T Galaxy Tab A 8.0 owners should keep in mind is that this is a fairly sizeable update that needs at least 1.2GB of storage. Also, you should be looking for firmware version T387AAUCU2CTH2 if you want to upgrade your tablet to Android 10.It's worth mentioning that the Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 can be downloaded via Wi-Fi or AT&T's network. Although the update should not delete any data from your tablet, it's recommended to back up your media files to an SD card or computer prior to upgrading the software.