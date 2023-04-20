AT&T reports its best ever first quarter profitability





In short, AT&T's cellular business did great last quarter, but the rest of its portfolio - not so much. Out of its $30.22B in revenue, a grand total of $20.6B came from the mobility unit which added no less than 424,000 of the coveted postpaid phone subscribers in Q1.





Furthermore, AT&T's churn rate - the number of people leaving the network for greener pastures - was also very low, at just 0.81% for postpaid subscribers, and 2.73% for prepaid. All in all, AT&T netted $6 billion in operating income this past quarter, about $500 million more than Q1 of last year.









Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Going for AT&T or T-Mobile gets you the S23 Ultra starting at $199.99 (with trade-in). The unlocked model starts at $449.99. You can also get the Ultra for US Cellular and Verizon, and there the phone starts at $449.99 and $399.99 respectively. Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus starts at FREE (256GB version) With an eligible trade-in, the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $0 for AT&T and T-Mobile. US Cellular, or Unlocked variants start at $299.99 for the 256GB version. Verizon's version starts at $199.99, and of course, all these discounts are with eligible trade-in. If you wish to go for the 512GB version, you can have it starting from $119.99 (for AT&T and T-Mobile). $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 for free with eligible trade-in! The Galaxy S23 can be yours for free with eligible trade-in for the AT&T or the T-Mobile version. For Verizon, US Cellular, or unlocked, you pay only $99.99 with trade-in. If you'd like more storage, the 256GB version can be yours for FREE with trade-in on AT&T and T-Mobile, for $59.99 at Verizon, and for $159.99 at US Cellular or unlocked. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 99 Buy at Samsung





As for the 5G network coverage expansion, AT&T is no T-Mobile just yet, but it now blankets 160 million people with its 5G network, way ahead of what was thought possible last year at that time. Hopefully, AT&T will keep its good promotions going strong in the current quarter as well.