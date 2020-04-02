AT&T

AT&T's WarnerMedia names Hulu founding figure Jason Kilar as CEO

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 02, 2020, 8:40 AM
AT&amp;T's WarnerMedia names Hulu founding figure Jason Kilar as CEO
Ex-Amazon executive and Hulu CEO until 2013 Jason Kilar has now been named the new CEO of WarnerMedia. The news comes months after its previous CEO, John T. Stankey, was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer at parent company AT&T.

A news post on AT&T's website also reaffirms the launch of HBO Max in May this year, with Kilar's placement as CEO noted as providing WarnerMedia with "the right management team."

Jason Kilar is one of the key executives instrumental in the founding of streaming service Hulu, an ex-Amazon executive, and a member of the DreamWorks board of directors. He will now be reporting to Stankey, who remains COO of AT&T.

In 1989 Kilar attended the University of North Carolina, graduating with a double major in journalism and business administration. Afterwards he went to Harvard Business School in '95, where he later met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whom he called "the single greatest business leader of the last hundred years" as quoted on Kilar's Founders & Investors page on Harvard's website.

Kilar went on to become one of Hulu's key founding figures in 2007. Now a popular streaming service and Netflix competitor, it was initially established as a joint venture between several mass media conglomerates such as NBC Universal and News Corporation, with The Walt Disney Company joining after. Last year AT&T sold WarnerMedia's 9.5% stake in Hulu and announced plans to launch its own competing streaming service, HBO Max.

HBO Max itself is to include all of HBO's premium TV programming, with WarnerMedia planning to have 10,000 hours of content at its launch.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
LG V60 ThinQ Review
LG V60 ThinQ Review
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless