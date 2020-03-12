AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson gets executive pay of $32 million for 2019
The aforementioned disagreement ended in a truce with a promise for future improvement of AT&T’s policies and expectations of it to become a shareholder-friendly company and to grow into a more profitable and focused business. In consequence, the company’s stock value rose and AT&T’s CEO’s overall compensation increased by 10% in 2019.
John Stankey, COO of AT&T and CEO of WarnerMedia, received $22.5 million in 2019, which is a substantial growth from his 2018 compensation of $16.6 million. For him and other company executives, the rewards they get from stock shares are reportedly bigger than their annual fixed salary.
Meanwhile, the ex-chief of the company’s telecom division, John Donovan, received $27 million in 2019, including a bonus for retirement. He, rather suddenly, left the carrier in August, which contributed to the mentioned above critique by Eliott Management.