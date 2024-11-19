ASUS ROG 9 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score: Just what you'd from a gaming phone

Sure, it's all roses when it comes to raw performance and synthetic benchmark supremacy, but how has ASUS tackled other essential pillars of the flagship smartphone experience? The camera package has always been a crucial aspect of every phone, be it a "regular" flagship or a gaming-oriented device.





From the get-go, it's pretty obvious that the only notable difference between the ASUS ROG 9 Pro and its predecessor is the sensor behind the camera, and even then, both the Sony LYTIA 700 in the new device and the Sony IMX890 inside the ROG Phone 8 Pro share very similar specs. All the other cameras are essentially the same as before.

Is the ROG Phone 9 Pro then destined to share the slightly unimpressive camera prowess of its predecessor?

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 157 138 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 162 138 Main (wide) BEST 85 69 Zoom BEST 28 23 Ultra-wide BEST 25 20 Selfie BEST 30 27 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 137 Main (wide) BEST 80 80 Zoom BEST 27 16 Ultra-wide BEST 23 19 Selfie BEST 28 22

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Camera Score compared to its rivals



Thankfully, ASUS has seemingly implemented a ton of improvements and optimizations for the camera, which have come a long way. We're pleased to report that the latest ROG Phone has improved significantly in comparison with the ROG Phone 8 Pro, though the bar was pretty low to begin with. The new device earns a PhoneArena Camera Score of 137.6, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro only reached 129.6 points in the same tests.

While the difference in the still photo tests isn't that grand, it's the rift in the video score that helps the newer phone gains some serious ground: 123.7 points for the older phone can't really match the 137.2-point result that ASUS' latest and greatest has achieved.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the Despite the notable uptick in image quality and photography prowess, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro still can't quite reach the same bar as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max , which are two of its big-name rivals on the international scene. The iPhone has achieved 153.9 points as a whole, while theis among the best-ranked phones in our PhoneArena camera test









Pros Improved video-recording with the main camera

Improved video-recording with the main camera Telephoto camera is super sharp

Telephoto camera is super sharp Pleasing and true-to-life selfies Cons Strong oversharpening with the main camera

Strong oversharpening with the main camera Mediocre dynamics

Mediocre dynamics Bleak colors

Bleak colors Some portrait mode issues





Main Camera









With the main camera, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro delivers a ton of oversharpening, which is the key takeaway you have to get for this camera. Another one is the somewhat bleak and depressing colors, which lack any saturation even when capturing vivid subjects. The ROG Phone 9 Pro also struggles with dynamics, failing to bring up details from darker shadows.

Zoom Quality









The telephoto camera is surprisingly good. There's some oversharpening here as well, but details are much cleaner here. AT 3X and 10X, the phone fares the best, with both of these zoom levels giving us very usable photos. Anything past that isn't really usable.





Ultra-wide Camera









The ultrawide camera is narrower than most and doesn't really impress with anything. Details are fine, but the colors and the dynamics are pretty comparable to the main camera.

Front Camera









Selfies taken with the ROG Phone 9 Pro are natural and very true-to-life. Colors and pleasing, but the dynamics are once again failing to impress: shadows are too dark, with not much information salvaged.





Main Camera - Video









Interestingly, in video mode, the ROG Phone 9 Pro delivers better dynamics and the oversharpening is mostly gone. As a result, the details are pretty decent. We'd love to see even better dynamics.





Conclusion



