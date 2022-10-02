 A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone - PhoneArena
Apple
September is finally behind us, which means we can begin to recover from the barrage of Apple products that the Cupertino company unleashed upon us this month - and the massive hype many of them engendered.

By the looks of it, the iPhone 14lineup was received with great enthusiasm from users worldwide, despite the fact that it was hardly revolutionary per se. In a sense, 2022 was more of a refinement year for the iPhone.

Much of the innovation (if you consider a new cutout design innovation, that is) took place on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but even Apple’s high-end smartphones were not particularly groundbreaking this year.

Beyond the Dynamic Island, a slightly faster chip and the implementation of a couple of small features (like an Always On Display), there were little noteworthy upgrades. Last year, users were treated with a 120Hz refresh rate bump, which alone made the iPhone 13 Pro worth upgrading to.

Under most circumstances, this would have been fine - the iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent smartphone as it is. However, at a $1000 price tag, there are some omissions that are inexcusable in 2022 - case in point, reverse wireless charging.

This is hardly a novel feature. It is available on many Android smartphones, some of which worth a fraction of the price of the iPhone 14 Pro. There is little to no excuse (barring complacency) for Apple’s failure to implement reverse wireless charging for so long.

Luckily, it seems that engineers at Apple have managed to secure a patent for iPhone reverse wireless charging. This information was first brought forward by Patently Apple in a dedicated article.

Hopefully, this means that we can expect the feature to make its iPhone debut in the next couple of years. There is no rush - we can wait.
