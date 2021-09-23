A first look inside the iPhone 13 (partial teardown)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Although the iPhone 13 isn't coming to stores until this Friday, many tech reviewers have already got first dibs on the novel handset. And thanks to one of them, we've already got our very first glimpse at what the internal components of the iPhone 13 look like.





MacRumors Twitter user @SonnyDickson has given us this sneak peek via a post to the social media platform, which was originally discovered by. Although it isn't a full teardown, but simply popping the back open and taking a look at the Apple's latest iPhone component arrangement, we can definitely see enough to draw some conclusions.





The photos display a teardown of what is either the iPhone 13 or its smaller counterpart, the iPhone 13 mini—it isn't immediately clear from the images we have, especially as we have yet to examine one of these devices ourselves.









For one, the Taptic Engine (visible on the bottom left corner, and labeled as such) is notably smaller than we've seen it previously, in order to make way for the iPhone 13's giant Lithium-ion 3240 mAh battery . The iPhone 13 definitely tops the iPhone 12 in terms of battery life, having been found to deliver 2.5 more hours of use per than its predecessor.





When it comes to streaming video, Apple has estimated this increase in battery life at a whopping four hours, claiming it's got 15 hours of juice in it (against the iPhone 12's 11 hours).









The internal front camera layout has also changed up somewhat, with the notch appearing about 20% smaller than what we have been used to from Apple for many years past.





The selfie camera has been shifted to the left of the TrueDepth camera system (which supports Face ID as well as Portrait Mode photography). On the other hand, TrueDepth's dot projector (which casts over 30,000 dots onto the user's face for that purpose, to be captured by an infrared sensor), as well as the aforementioned infrared camera, have moved over to the right side.





The earpiece has also been separated and moved high up to the near edge of the top bezel, in order to achieve the thinnest notch possible.





As the iPhone 13 family finally begins to reach eager customers by the end of this week, we should quite soon be seeing much more detailed teardowns published by tech reviewers who specialize in such content (such as iFixit). Until then, we'll keep our eyes peeled for any other interesting revelations.



