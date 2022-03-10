 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 render stars in video - PhoneArena

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 render stars in video

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 render stars in video
Now that Samsung has released the Galaxy S22 line, the next big thing for Samsung is the 2022 versions of its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 opens like a book and in the process, it turns a 6.2-inch external display into a larger 7.6-inch internal tablet-sized screen. It's great for those who need to take a phone and a tablet with them out in the field and can't carry both at the same time.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a clamshell flip phone that fits in a pocket, sports a 1.1-inch external display for notifications and the such, and flips open to become a 6.7-inch smartphone with a tall and thin display. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can fit in most pockets until it is time to make a call.



Concept render designer Waqar Khan has disseminated a tweet that includes links to his renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected to be released in the second half of this year. Khan has produced a trailer starring his render of the foldable which he posted on YouTube. The tweet also contains links to pictures of the render.

Interestingly, Khan included the S Pen in his render but did not show a silo to house the accessory. Samsung is expected to equip both of its new foldable models with a next generation M12 OLED screen material. This material will also be used by Apple on the iPhone 14 series.

