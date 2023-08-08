50% off of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: price halving not to be missed
Don’t you just love an offer that reads “50% discount”? Yeah, don’t bother to even answer – we do, too. What makes it even better is that we’re talking about Samsung’s finest in audio equipment: the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Right now, they could land in your ears for exactly half of the usual price. Without further ado, this juicy offer is to be found over at Amazon and it’s important to note that it’s for the Gray variant of the earbuds. Here it is:
If gray doesn’t spark joy for you, there are other color options available, albeit at a different price. The always stylish White variant of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be snatched with a 35% price discount, plus a Violet option.
Paying half the price doesn’t equal cutting corners, completely the opposite. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can deliver twice the performance of an “ordinary” pair of earbuds – the “Pro” in the title stands for exceptional quality.
Speaking of music genres, bass heads should be very happy with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They are tuned to deliver tight and deep bass, perfectly suited for EDM (electronic dance music), or other bass-heavy music like hip-hop.
Battery performance is respectable: the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds pack a 58 mAh battery each. Without the case, they can last up to 5 hours with ANC turned on. If you have your case all the time with you (and it’s charged, too), you can get about 18 hours of music playback! Using them without ANC is of course easier on the battery – up to 8 hours standalone, and up to 29 hours combined with the case.
