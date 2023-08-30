50% less for the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): don’t miss this Amazon deal, it comes with a free Smart Bulb

This Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is not only at half its price, it also comes with a gift! That's a solid $75 discount for a solid 8-inch smart home speaker/display! This second generation features an updated camera and overall more stable experience, so don't sleep on it. Get a free Sengled Matter Smart Bulb, as well! $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

If you’re in need of a smart home display, today’s your lucky day: should you decide to buy one, you’ll only pay half the usual price. Don’t miss the 50% off of the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) over at Amazon! There’s a gift, too!This 8-inch Echo Show (that’s what the number in the product stands for – the display size) is the latest iteration of the device in that particular size category: it was released in 2021, but it’s fit for 2023, and beyond. The Echo Show 8 stands somewhat in the middle, size-related: there are 5.5-inch and 7-inch smaller variants, as well as 10-inch and a humongous 15.6-inch one, all of which are not in the scope of today’s deal.So, you can get the Echo Show 8 in the darker Charcoal or in the fair Glacier White, but whatever you choose, you get the juicy 50% off of the price: that’s $75!The price halving is not the only thing you get out of this deal. There’s a free Sengled Matter Smart Bulb included, so prepare to flick those switches via voice commands and make your home smarter even further.The automated lighting is not reserved for a particular home space – you can have fun in your living room, or get the maximum concentration while studying by voice controlling the environment with the smart bulb. The Echo Show’s Alexa will be happy to help with controlling the lighting (while ensuring the rest of your hands-free experience) and you can automate it, too.Let’s say you live in a place where sunlight is scarce and you desperately need strong light to wake up in the morning, or your favorite series starts at 9 PM and you want to get nice, calmed-down ambient light in order to enjoy the flick. No problems, just adjust your custom routines, schedule the light regime and have fun!The simple setup offers an instant pairing of the Echo Show and the Sengled Matter Smart Bulb: for zero-touch setup experience, check “Link device to your Amazon account to simplify setup” during checkout and get started with your smart bulb in no time. Screw in the bulb, open the Alexa app, and get started once notified of “light bulb found”.