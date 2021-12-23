Apple to release 4nm M2 chip next year, 3nm M2 Pro and Max in 2023

Apple to release 4nm M2 chip next year, 3nm M2 Pro and Max in 20230
Apple's powerful M-series chips have three different versions. There is the M1 which is used to power certain Macs and the iPad Pro and carries 16 billion transistors in each chip. In October, Apple unveiled the M1 Pro with 33.7 billion transistors and the M1 Max with 57 billion transistors inside. All three are manufactured by TSMC using its 5nm process node.
With the release of the M2, Apple plans on embarking on an 18-month development and release cycle for its M-series chips which means that the M2 Pro and M2 Max will be released in 2023. The M2 has a code name of "Stateen." Even though they won't be released until 2023, the M2 Pro and M2 Max already have a code name of "Rhodes" and will be found powering up Macs in 2023.
The 2023 chips will undoubtedly contain a massive number of transistors and will be built using TSMC's 3nm process node. To be more precise, the Commercial Times report says that the M2 will be released in the second half of next year with the M2 Pro and M2 Max to be released during the first half of 2023.
Desktop models will include the Mac mini with the M2 processor and the Mac Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max.