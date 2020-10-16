Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 16, 2020, 4:07 AM
4 things you can buy for $1,099 instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max
While the tech world is jumping around with joy after the unveiling of Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup, there’s another angle to this story. Yeah, sure - we got the iPhone 12 mini, which is great not only for Apple but also for the Android market, as it will probably stimulate another compact Android smartphone resurgence.

Then you have the usual suspects - the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. We probably can argue all day but the new iPhone 12 lineup brings only incremental upgrades compared to the previous generation. There’s nothing groundbreaking, a slightly bigger screen here, more RAM there, a new chipset (which some AnTuTu reports find underwhelming), and that's it.  

If you’re already rocking an Apple device from one or two generations back, there’s little to no reason to upgrade. You’ll be better off spending that grand on something else, especially now that the holiday season is on its way. So, here are some things you can buy for $1,099 instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

#1 Sony PlayStation 5 console + DualSense controller + a bunch of games


This one is so obvious! The next-gen console from Sony is less than a month away and you can get one for $499 (Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive edition). Currently, the console is out of stock and you can’t pre-order (and get it on November 12th) but you should watch closely those listings and act fast when the time comes. $1,099 minus $499 equals $600 for games and accessories. You can fulfill your dreams and have a magical gaming Christmas this year.

#2 55-inch TV set + home theater system


The winter is coming, you know. And leaving cheap fantasy references aside, maybe the time has come for you to refresh your home cinema experience. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display but for half the money you can have a 55-inch TV set. Yeah, it's not quite the same but with the winter approaching and possible lockdown looming over, maybe it's not such a bad idea to buy a TV. After all, you don't need a phone if you don't go out, right? It's called a mobile phone for a reason. Back on that home cinema system. TheSAMSUNG 55-inch Curved UHD TU-8300 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV With Alexa Built-in is less than $500 and you can add this Onkyo HT-S3900 5.1-Channel Home Theater Receiver/Speaker Package and still stay under the $1,000 mark.

#3 The Fitness + Health package

Here's a thought - you can use the winter and any potential lockdown to get in shape. A heresy! But really, you can do better and do yourself a favor. Get a treadmill - the semi-pro NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is $599, then add a smart scale, maybe a smart blood pressure monitor to keep that in check too, and you're set. You can also get one of those dedicated sleep trackers to complete the package. You'll still be way below the $1,000 mark and use the leftover money for a diet or fitness plan. 

#4 Your personal massage therapist

It's a massage chair guys, don't get carried away. But you can get as many sessions as you want and your back will be thankful for this purchase. What you'd rather do - get home after a busy day at work and stare at your phone or get a massage? Now imagine you can do this every day, twice a day, or whenever you want. Not such a bad idea - after all, the iPhone 12 Pro Max lacks any massage features whatsoever, right? And let's be honest, even the most advanced flagship phone out there offers the same core features as any other phone out there - just more refined. 



