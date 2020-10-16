4 things you can buy for $1,099 instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max

#1 Sony PlayStation 5 console + DualSense controller + a bunch of games

#2 55-inch TV set + home theater system





#3 The Fitness + Health package

Here's a thought - you can use the winter and any potential lockdown to get in shape. A heresy! But really, you can do better and do yourself a favor. Get a treadmill - the semi-pro NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is $599, then add a smart scale, maybe a smart blood pressure monitor to keep that in check too, and you're set. You can also get one of those dedicated sleep trackers to complete the package. You'll still be way below the $1,000 mark and use the leftover money for a diet or fitness plan.





#4 Your personal massage therapist

It's a massage chair guys, don't get carried away. But you can get as many sessions as you want and your back will be thankful for this purchase. What you'd rather do - get home after a busy day at work and stare at your phone or get a massage? Now imagine you can do this every day, twice a day, or whenever you want. Not such a bad idea - after all, the iPhone 12 Pro Max lacks any massage features whatsoever, right? And let's be honest, even the most advanced flagship phone out there offers the same core features as any other phone out there - just more refined.











