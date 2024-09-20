2025 iPads will potentially be the first Apple devices sporting their new 5G chips
Up Next:
iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Pro 2022 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple is taking steps to become more self-reliant by developing its own network chips. The upcoming 2025 iPads may be the first devices to feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chips, marking a significant move away from its current supplier, Qualcomm. The company also aims to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm by integrating its own 5G chips into the iPhone SE 4, potentially followed by the iPhone 17 models. This strategic shift is likely aimed at giving Apple more control over its hardware and supply chain, similar to its transition from Intel to its own M-series processors for Macs.
Although Apple's 5G chip is reportedly nearing completion, the company is still facing challenges in incorporating mmWave technology. Until these hurdles are overcome, Apple may need to continue relying on Qualcomm for certain aspects of its 5G connectivity. The future of this partnership remains uncertain, as Apple's current deal with Qualcomm is set to expire in 2027. Whether Apple can fully develop its 5G capabilities before then remains to be seen.
The introduction of Apple's in-house network chips could bring several benefits. It could allow the company to optimize its devices for better performance and power efficiency, potentially leading to longer battery life and improved network connectivity. Moreover, it could reduce Apple's reliance on third-party suppliers, giving it more control over its product development and supply chain.
Apple's iPad Pro model in 2018 | Image credit — PhoneArena
I am excited about Apple's push towards developing its own network chips. This move could lead to more innovative and optimized devices, potentially setting a new standard for performance and connectivity. However, I am also curious to see how Apple navigates the challenges of integrating mmWave technology and whether it can fully break free from its reliance on Qualcomm in the near future.
However, I am also curious to see how these reported first iPads with a 5G chip will perform and whether the software will run smoothly or run into first gen bugs. Growing pains are expected, but overall this development is a positive step for Apple, and I am eager to see how it unfolds in the coming years for iPads and iPhones alike.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: