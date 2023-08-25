2025 might be the year we see the first rollable phone from Samsung

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung is one of the main companies pushing the frontier on foldable phones, albeit the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 especially, did not do much to prove that statement. However, @Tech_Reve, a tech insider, has gone on X (aka Twitter), stating that Samsung is working on the next big thing.

Yes, we are talking about a rollable phone, and the most surprising part of it all is that the rumored year when Samsung is said to release its first generation is 2025. That's just a couple of years away from now!

The leaker even shares some expected features of this mysterious rollable phone from Samsung, claiming that it would come with an improved under-display camera, also called an under-panel camera (UPC). They also say that the new rollable display will have zero bezel.

The improved under-display camera sounds like a feature that is more of a necessity with a rollable display instead of just a quirky addition, given the "zero bezel" approach.

Samsung has already shown off rollable displays. It did so in May of this year, and one example was called the Rollable Flex, which could extend from just 49mm all the way up to 254.4 mm! If you thought foldable phones could transform into tablet-like devices, then you haven't seen anything yet. Take a look:



If this is the design the company is going for in the rumored 2025 model, then it would make most sense to place an under-display camera either on the left or right side of the phone.

If Samsung ends up releasing a rollable phone in 2025, then it would probably do so alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 in August, assuming the usual release schedule for the duo has not changed by then.

Now, just like the first generation of the Galaxy Z Fold, we should expect the first rollable phone from Samsung to have much, much room for improvement. It will probably be a bit janky with software, which is yet to be optimized to offer a smooth user experience. That said, the foldable form factor might be our distant (or not so-distant) future, and we are all here about it!

