Tech analyst says 2023 Apple AirPods will come with USB-C charging









What is not very clear from this tweet is whether Apple will sell these new USB-C equipped cases separately, or just include them with future product releases. It is not exactly an outlandish scenario for the Cupertino-based tech giant to charge extra if you want one of these new cases, but still, it is more unlikely than anything else.





Additionally, Kuo also states that 2023 will be the year when we will see the iPhone itself, or the iPhone 15 to be exact, finally ditch the Lightning port for a USB-C one. This fits well with the European Union's deadline for all tech manufacturers to feature a common charger, which in this case is USB-C, with the aim of reducing e-waste. Apple does have time by late 2024, but it would be unwise to wait up until the last minute to act.





One thing is for sure, though — when the first iPhone to support USB-C charging becomes a fact, that would probably be the first domino to start the rapid death of the Lightning port. It would truly be the end of an era, long overdue at that.







