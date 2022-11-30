Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)

Apple is known for selling overpowered tablets with a huge library of apps that will serve you well for years to come and if you want one that will put most laptops to shame, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale.





Apple took the industry by storm when it introduced its first M series chips for computers and the best part is that they are not reserved for Macs alone. So, if you want laptop power in a small form factor, you shouldn't look further than the iPad Pro.





If you need a slate that's fast but not the absolute fastest, go for the 2021 M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro . It has a vivid screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, will get most office tasks done without a hitch, comes with the Center Stage feature for keeping the subject in the frame during video calls, and has very capable cameras. Battery life is 10 hours.





The 128GB WiFi model which is usually sold for $1,099.99 has been marked down by $300 to $799.99, which is a pretty chunky discount.





If you want to future-proof your purchase and want the latest specs, the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the better choice. It's powered by the M2 chip which is 15 percent faster than the M1 chip, which is something that creative professionals will appreciate.





2022 M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB 12.9-inch mini-LED screen | 120Hz | Apple Pencil hover | 12MP main + 10MP ultrawide cameras | 12MP front facing camera | LiDAR Scanner | Up to 10 hours of battery life $100 off (9%) Buy at Amazon 2021 M1 iPad Pro 12,9-inch 128GB 12.9-inch mini-LED display | 120Hz | 12MP main + 10MP ultrawide cameras | 12MP front facing camera | LiDAR Scanner | Up to 10 hours of battery life $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





Apple has started taking the necessary steps towards making iPad software work more like a laptop OS and M2 iPad Pro is a great choice if you want to take full advantage of revamped iPadOS with Stage Manager.





Other than that, the new iPad Pro also lets you hover the Apple Pencil above the screen to let you preview what you are about to do. This works similarly to a mouse cursor. Its camera is also slightly more capable.





The 128GB 12.9-inch 2022 iPad Pro that costs $1,099 is currently on sale at Amazon and can be yours for $999. This is the lowest it has ever been and the deal is bound to sell out fast so you'll have to be quick.