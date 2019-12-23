2019 was an amazing year for smartphones

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

We saw and touched actual foldable phones





The hadware is insanely powerful





Mobile cameras are better than ever





Long battery life is now an industry standard





The end of Price Wars?









In 2019, however, Apple flipped the script with the iPhone 11. Not only is it back to a starting price of $699, it also included a secondary camera with the trendy ultra-wide-angle lens, and Apple did the smart thing to market it as its flagship. The iPhone 11 Pro models are higher tier, yes, but they are treated as that premium offshoot only meant for super-fans or professionals. The point is, the general message is that "The iPhone 11 for $699 is the iPhone to get".





And it did sell insanely well. Competing manufacturers will surely be pressed to respond with a value product of their own, which only cuts corners where it needs to and doesn't smell of "discount flagship". Or, at the very least, this should put a stop to the price inflations that have been going on over the past 2 years.