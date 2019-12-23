Editorials

2019 was an amazing year for smartphones

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Dec 23, 2019, 7:07 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
2019 was an amazing year for smartphones
Each year, we get new flagships and each year we use them, judge them, critique them, and sometimes enjoy them. If you yourself are a tech enthusiast, you may be in a similar spot and you've possibly noticed something — we are all becoming a bit jaded. For example, when the iPhone 11 series landed in 2019, some called them "boring", while others retorted with "You are insane, they are amazing!".

Both sides have a point — if you are one who has been following the smartphone industry closely for years, you may be growing nostalgic for the times when the tech was still fresh and growing and we had major new breakthroughs each year. But the guys on the other side of the fence have a point, too — smartphones nowadays are anything but boring. They are super powerful devices with gorgeous screens, fast Internet connectivity, pretty amazing cameras, digital wallets, and mind-boggling biometric security that all fit right in our pockets.

So, let's get some optimism back in here! If you think about it and look back, 2019 was a pretty amazing year for smartphones. Here are 5 major things that happened:

We saw and touched actual foldable phones



Granted, their launch was a bit... rocky, but foldable phones are now a fact! We have the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Motorola razr (2019) (ironically, that'll launch early January 2020), and even the kind of unknown Royole Flexpai.

And yes, they are expensive — so expensive that buying one is probably not a good idea. But hey, so were electric cars.

Yes, we still can't say for certain that foldable phones are the future. But they very definitely will at least be a subset of future smartphones and a cool one at that.

The hadware is insanely powerful



Apple's smartphone chips have been overkill for the past few generations. But Qualcomm has been killing it over the past couple of years as well. The Snapdragon 855 is just insanely fast and Android flagships are smooth, snappy, and a pleasure to use.

Let's also not forget that we are seeing more and more high refresh rate screens. OnePlus led the charge with a 90 Hz refresh rate on its OnePlus 7 Pro and then Asus knocked it out of the park with 120 Hz on the ROG Phone II. And yes, we have seen 120 Hz on the Razer Phone before... but that was LCD, while OnePlus and Asus did it with AMOLED panels, which is huge.

Mobile cameras are better than ever



Yeah, smartphone cameras have been pretty great over the past 3 years or so. But this year, we didn't only get small tweaks and adjustments, we also got the triple camera module as a mainstream feature.

So, we have crazy optical zooms, ultra-wide-angle lenses, and some pretty impressive computational photography from all teams in the field. While last year the Pixel 3 was kind of king in terms of pictures, this year everyone brought their A+ game to the point it's hard to pick a favorite consistently.

And the improvements in night modes have been monumental, especially for Apple's iPhones, who have been painfully missing such a feature for the past couple of years.

Long battery life is now an industry standard



For years, users have pleaded "Give us large batteries!". Some companies listened, others preferred to make their devices super-thin and super-light.

In 2019, the technology is so ahead that we managed to kind of get a bit of both — the phones don't have to be super huge, yet battery capacities have grown noticeably. Even Apple, who has been notorious for using smaller batteries, now has a 4,000 mAh cell in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

And yes, some manufacturers still fail at software optimizations to keep those huge batteries lasting for as long as they should. But we are getting there!

The end of Price Wars?



2017 and 2018 had us worried. Smartphone prices were constantly growing with no end in sight. The price increase was the manufacturers' answer to users choosing to upgrade their point less frequently (among other things). Yeah, nobody was happy and customer dissatisfaction was beginning to boil.

Yeah, manufacturers extended an olive branch with a "cheaper flagship" — Apple had the iPhone XR, which still felt just a tad too expensive at $750, Samsung had the Galaxy S10e at the same price point, but it was only good for people who like compact smartphones.

In 2019, however, Apple flipped the script with the iPhone 11. Not only is it back to a starting price of $699, it also included a secondary camera with the trendy ultra-wide-angle lens, and Apple did the smart thing to market it as its flagship. The iPhone 11 Pro models are higher tier, yes, but they are treated as that premium offshoot only meant for super-fans or professionals. The point is, the general message is that "The iPhone 11 for $699 is the iPhone to get".

And it did sell insanely well. Competing manufacturers will surely be pressed to respond with a value product of their own, which only cuts corners where it needs to and doesn't smell of "discount flagship". Or, at the very least, this should put a stop to the price inflations that have been going on over the past 2 years.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

nedrakirze
Reply

1. nedrakirze

Posts: 6; Member since: 1 hour ago

my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site..... HERE ☛ http://online-3.com

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1252; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Nothing new from Apple

posted on 36 min ago

pimpin83z
Reply

3. pimpin83z

Posts: 601; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

iPhones finally having long battery life is definitely something new from Apple.

posted on 31 min ago

Pabliell
Reply

4. Pabliell

Posts: 189; Member since: Mar 22, 2016

This year was an interesting one, but not too good. We got first true foldable phones, we got bigger camera sensors, still with small pixels, but with quad Bayer filter. We got premium phones in lower price range, we got improvements here and there. But we also got death of smaller screen flagships, iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy S10e are the only two flagships below 6" screen this year. Also there are almost no flagships with headphone jack. And flagships are the segment that should have no compromises and should be most feature rich. Thought that a mid range device has more features than a flagship is ridiculous to me.

posted on 21 min ago

tokuzumi
Reply

5. tokuzumi

Posts: 1968; Member since: Aug 27, 2009

Phones are still too large. I am excited about the Razr, but will let that tech mature for a generation or two, as I have no interest in paying more than $600 for something like this.

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-specs-leak
Detailed Galaxy Note 10 Lite spec sheet includes some surprises
motorola-razr-is-delayed
The Motorola razr is delayed, but not for the reason you think
is-video-game-addiction-real-why-are-mobile-games-addictive
Is video game addiction real, and are mobile games designed to be addictive?
samsung-android-10-updates-big-step-forward
Samsung's biggest step forward this year is almost going unnoticed
apple-iphone-12-sensor-shift-camera-tech
Apple's 2020 iPhones could introduce this big camera upgrade
Latest-OnePlus-8-Pro-leaks-specs-prices
Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leaks leave little to the imagination, reveal surprising specs
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint

Popular stories

Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless