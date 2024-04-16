Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Apple releases iOS 17.5 beta 2 giving EU iPhone users more unique capabilities
Surely there are iPhone users living outside of the EU who wish that their country had something like the Digital Market Act (DMA) that forces Apple to unbutton locked-down iPhone capabilities. For example, with iOS 17.4, iPhone users in the EU could install browsers using browser engines other than Apple's WebKit. It also allows iPhone users in the EU to sideload apps from third-party App Stores and use alternative payment options in the App Store among other things.

Outside of the 27 member EU countries, none of the actions that Apple is forced to allow in the EU because of the DMA is available. What gives the DMA its bite is the penalty that can be imposed on tech companies that don't follow the rules. The penalty could be as much as 10% of a company's global revenue during the most recent year. If Apple, for example, failed to abide by DMA rules, it could face a fine as large as $38.3 billion.

Today, Apple released the second developer beta for iOS 17.5 and with this update, iPhone users in the EU can download apps directly from the websites belonging to app developers instead of having to install these apps from the App Store or another app storefront. Developers offering their apps through websites must protect iPhone users by meeting certain criteria. Developers need to be members of the Apple Developer program for at least two consecutive years.

Apps that can be downloaded from a website must have rung up at least one million installs on iOS in the EU during the preceding year. Developers offering their apps through their websites will need to show their policies toward collecting data from users. Additionally, apps offered outside of the App Store need to include a way for iPhone users to get refunds, access customer service, and manage these apps.

Apps distributed through developer websites avoid having to pay Apple its cut of revenue known as the Apple Tax. However, they must pay Apple a 0.50 euro Core Technology Fee for each install over 1 million over the past 12 months. Some organizations such as nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities do not have to pay the fee.

There might be a time when other countries institute their own versions of the DMA, but for now, installing apps from developer websites is limited to iPhone users in the EU.
