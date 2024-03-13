Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

15,363 Roku accounts were compromised, so it’s time to change your password

Apps
1
15,363 Roku accounts were compromised, so it’s time to change your password
15,363 Roku accounts fell victim to a security breach, with cybercriminals accessing sensitive user data, including attempts at credit card fraud.

The incident was reported to the Maine and California attorneys general on March 8, detailing how hackers acquired Roku customer usernames and passwords from an external source and executed a credential stuffing attack (via TechRadar). The Maine filing states the attacks occurred on December 28, 2023, and February 21, 2024.

The attackers were able to change account login credentials, effectively locking out the legitimate owners and attempting to purchase streaming subscriptions with the stored credit cards. This alteration prevented account holders from receiving any confirmation emails regarding unauthorized purchases.

In response, Roku immediately secured the compromised accounts and initiated a password reset for affected users while investigating the fraudulent transactions. The company's efforts successfully halted unauthorized subscription sign-ups and refunded all fraudulent charges. Roku has assured that no social security numbers or similarly sensitive data were compromised in the breach.

For user security, Roku recommends resetting passwords via the My Roku website and contacting their support if account access issues arise. Users should also review their accounts for unauthorized subscriptions or devices, likely indicators of hacking. Additionally, checking your information on HaveIBeenPwned can check if your data has been compromised. Despite the breach impacting a small fraction of Roku's user base, caution is advised.

Further investigation uncovered an online marketplace selling stolen Roku account credentials for as little as 50 cents. The listings included instructions for making fraudulent purchases, with culprits boasting of their exploits on Telegram through screenshots of their ill-gotten gains.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters
Samsung's trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 makes it a brilliant choice for bargain hunters

Latest News

Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Can a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip really end the iPhone supremacy days?
Can a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip really end the iPhone supremacy days?
Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?
Can the Moto G Power (2024) dethrone the budget phone king?
Best iPad Pro deals in 2024: top offers on the most popular iPad Pro models
Best iPad Pro deals in 2024: top offers on the most popular iPad Pro models
Nothing Phone (2a)’s first update brings camera and performance improvements
Nothing Phone (2a)’s first update brings camera and performance improvements
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is on sale once again and can be yours at a bargain price
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is on sale once again and can be yours at a bargain price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless