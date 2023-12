Smashing offer lands the 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) at its lowest price on Amazon

As a budget-friendly option by Samsung , the Galaxy Tab A8’s performance certainly isn’t on par with the company’s high-end tablet series. Then again, if you aren’t looking for a lot of horsepower, it can make a great addition to any tech collection. After all, it's one of the best affordable tablets in 2023 For just under $180, you get your hands on a 10.5-inch slate with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Sporting thin bezels, this tablet brings you closer to all the TV drama you want. It also has two cameras, an 8MP rear sensor and a 5MP front snapper that are ideal for video chats.What’s more, this model arrives with ample storage space. And if, for some reason, the 128GB built-in storage isn’t enough for your beloved movies and TV series, you can expand it to as much as 1TB, which is quite a handy feature.On top of that, you also get a sufficiently large battery with a 7,040mAh capacity that allows you to watch movies uninterrupted for hours on end. When the juice runs out, the tablet quickly recharges back to 100%, for it supports 15W fast charging speeds.While it certainly isn’t a jack of all trades, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is a fantastic option for those of you who don’t need the extra power. If you’re on a limited budget, this Android tablet is one of the best choices you can make right now. Treat yourself while you can.