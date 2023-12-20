Smashing offer lands the 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) at its lowest price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Surprise, surprise! Black Friday may be long over and gone, but it seems that Amazon still has some truly impressive discounts to show us. This time, it’s Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) that’s under the spotlight in the merchant’s deal section. Amazingly, this puppy has been knocked down to a historic low, and you can now grab the 128GB version at a 45% cheaper price!
There’s no denying it – at $150 off, this tablet seems like a fantastic choice for bargain hunters. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly source of portable entertainment with an excellent value-for-money ratio, you should be more than happy with what this bad boy has to offer.
As a budget-friendly option by Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A8’s performance certainly isn’t on par with the company’s high-end tablet series. Then again, if you aren’t looking for a lot of horsepower, it can make a great addition to any tech collection. After all, it's one of the best affordable tablets in 2023!
What’s more, this model arrives with ample storage space. And if, for some reason, the 128GB built-in storage isn’t enough for your beloved movies and TV series, you can expand it to as much as 1TB, which is quite a handy feature.
On top of that, you also get a sufficiently large battery with a 7,040mAh capacity that allows you to watch movies uninterrupted for hours on end. When the juice runs out, the tablet quickly recharges back to 100%, for it supports 15W fast charging speeds.
While it certainly isn’t a jack of all trades, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is a fantastic option for those of you who don’t need the extra power. If you’re on a limited budget, this Android tablet is one of the best choices you can make right now. Treat yourself while you can.
For just under $180, you get your hands on a 10.5-inch slate with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Sporting thin bezels, this tablet brings you closer to all the TV drama you want. It also has two cameras, an 8MP rear sensor and a 5MP front snapper that are ideal for video chats.
