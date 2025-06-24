11-inch value tablet to take everywhere: Doogee Tab A9 Pro+

This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!











Launching now are three different series of tablets — the Tab A, Tab G, and Tab E. Their latest representatives are the Doogee Tab E3 Max, Doogee Tab G6+, and Doogee Tab A9 Pro+. Out of them, the E series is the high level performer, while the A series is the extreme value offer — a study buddy, and a multimedia machine for not a lot of cash!



Here, we will be looking at the Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ — the value choice for a study tablet for teens, or communication device for the older members of the family.



Get Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ here Official Store | Use KOLA9 for 35% off Amazon Store | Use HA9IJ2AJ for £60 coupon

Durable 11-inch platform with eye-caring display



The Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ is not a tablet that you need to baby and keep in a glass box. If you need a device that you can take anywhere or hand to the young ones to play with — it can take it.



The Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ is the go-to tablet for students and young teens. Its display is relatively large, and it has blue light filtering for eye protection over prolonged study sessions.



Put the memory and battery fears to rest



The Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ comes with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be extended by an extra 24 GB of virtual memory, borrowed from the tablet’s storage chip.



It’s kept on by a huge 8,580 mAh battery, which should deliver all-day power easily. While it only charges up with 10 W of power, it impressively also offers 5 W of reverse charging, so it can be used to get your earbuds or smartwatch back in the game when you forgot to otherwise charge them.



Work, play, keep in touch

With Android 15 on board, a USB C port that opens the doors for modern accessories, and Bluetooth keyboard support, the Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ can serve multiple needs.



The rear camera has a 13 MP sensor, the front one is a 5 MP one, so you can use the tablet to call and share your current moment with relatives and close ones. And it’s fun and easy to handle with a 7.9 mm thin body.



To top it off, the Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ comes in three fun colors to pick from — Aurora Black, Meteorite Gray, and Glacier Blue.



