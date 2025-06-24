Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
11-inch value tablet to take everywhere: Doogee Tab A9 Pro+

Doogee's latest value tablet is here

This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Doogee is an expert at building rugged and unique-looking smartphones at very competitive price points. What would happen if the company used that expertise to make a tablet? Well, the new Doogee tablet series are here to answer that question!

Launching now are three different series of tablets — the Tab A, Tab G, and Tab E. Their latest representatives are the Doogee Tab E3 Max, Doogee Tab G6+, and Doogee Tab A9 Pro+. Out of them, the E series is the high level performer, while the A series is the extreme value offer — a study buddy, and a multimedia machine for not a lot of cash!

Here, we will be looking at the Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ — the value choice for a study tablet for teens, or communication device for the older members of the family.

Get Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ here

Official Store | Use KOLA9 for 35% off
Amazon Store | Use HA9IJ2AJ for £60 coupon

Durable 11-inch platform with eye-caring display



The Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ is not a tablet that you need to baby and keep in a glass box. If you need a device that you can take anywhere or hand to the young ones to play with — it can take it.

In return, the Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ offers a 90 Hz 11-inch IPS HD display, two stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot to extend storage up to 1 TB. And it runs Android 15 out of the box!

The Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ is the go-to tablet for students and young teens. Its display is relatively large, and it has blue light filtering for eye protection over prolonged study sessions.

Put the memory and battery fears to rest



The Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ comes with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be extended by an extra 24 GB of virtual memory, borrowed from the tablet’s storage chip.

It’s kept on by a huge 8,580 mAh battery, which should deliver all-day power easily. While it only charges up with 10 W of power, it impressively also offers 5 W of reverse charging, so it can be used to get your earbuds or smartwatch back in the game when you forgot to otherwise charge them.

Work, play, keep in touch


With Android 15 on board, a USB C port that opens the doors for modern accessories, and Bluetooth keyboard support, the Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ can serve multiple needs.

Recommended Stories
Thanks to the stereo speakers, it can be used to binge-watch YouTube or other multimedia platforms. To make it easy for you to finish up some documents while on the go, it comes with WPS Office pre-installed. And its Unisoc T7200 octa-core processor can run the fun light games found on the Android Play Store.

The rear camera has a 13 MP sensor, the front one is a 5 MP one, so you can use the tablet to call and share your current moment with relatives and close ones. And it’s fun and easy to handle with a 7.9 mm thin body.

To top it off, the Doogee Tab A9 Pro+ comes in three fun colors to pick from — Aurora Black, Meteorite Gray, and Glacier Blue.

For more information, follow the link below!

Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
